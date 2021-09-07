Taliban fire into the air to break up Kabul's largest street protests yet

(CNN) Scores of Afghan protesters marched against Taliban rule through the streets of Kabul on Tuesday, in what appeared to be the largest demonstration in the capital since the militant group seized power in Afghanistan last month.

According to photos and videos shared on social media, activists shouted in support of resistance fighters in the holdout province of Panjshir and chanted against Pakistan, which they view as meddling in Afghan affairs.

Videos from central Kabul showed at least dozens of men and women marching through the streets shouting "Death to Pakistan" as the demonstrators made their way towards the presidential palace.

Some witnesses estimated the crowd at between 300 and 500 people -- many of whom were women wearing the hijab.

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan women shout slogans during a rally near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on September 7.

There were also slogans in favor of the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF), Ahmad Masoud, who has been leading opposition to the Taliban from the province of Panjshir. On Monday he called for a national uprising against Taliban rule as the militant group claimed victory in the mountainous region, following two weeks of intense fighting with the NRF. The NRF denied that claim, however, with spokesman Ali Nazary telling CNN: "The resistance is still all over the valley."

