Powerful earthquake strikes southwest Mexico

Mexico City (CNN) A powerful earthquake struck the southwest of Mexico late Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake struck 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) east-northeast of Los Órganos de San Agustín, about eight miles from the Pacific Coast beach resort city of Acapulco. It was measured at an initial depth of 7.8 miles (12.6 kilometers).

The US tsunami warning system reports there is a threat of a tsunami following the quake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Mexico City, alarms could be heard shortly before the ground started shaking.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that there were no initial reports of major damage in the capital, which is about 231 miles (372 kilometers) from the epicenter. Sheinbaum said that many people had lost electricity and authorities were working to restore power. The city's metro service said in a statement that train service has been resumed after it conducted a protocol review due to the quake.

