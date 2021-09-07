Powerful earthquake strikes southwest Mexico

(CNN) A powerful earthquake has struck the southwest of Mexico late Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake struck 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) east-north-east of Los Órganos de San Agustín, about eight miles from the Pacific Coast beach resort city of Acapulco. It was measured at an initial depth of 7.8 miles (12.6 kilometers).

The US tsunami warning system reports there is a threat of a tsunami following the quake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Please check back for more details on this breaking news story.