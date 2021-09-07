Mexico Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional

Story by Reuters

Updated 3:40 PM ET, Tue September 7, 2021

Activists supporting the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico march in Guadalajara, Mexico, on September 28, 2019.
Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights in the majority Roman Catholic nation.

How Texas&#39; abortion law stacks up with the rest of the world
"This is a historic step for the rights of women," said Supreme Court Justice Luis Maria Aguilar.
    The unanimous vote by Mexico's top court comes just as north of the border, some US states have taken steps to restrict abortion access, particularly Texas, which enacted the strictest anti-abortion law in the country after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.
      This is a breaking news story and will be updated.