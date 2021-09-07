Mexico Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights in the majority Roman Catholic nation.

"This is a historic step for the rights of women," said Supreme Court Justice Luis Maria Aguilar.

The unanimous vote by Mexico's top court comes just as north of the border, some US states have taken steps to restrict abortion access, particularly Texas , which enacted the strictest anti-abortion law in the country after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.