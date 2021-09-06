El Salvador's top court paves way for president's re-election

(CNN) El Salvador's highest court has ruled that the country's president can serve two consecutive terms in office, paving the way for current president Nayib Bukele to run for re-election in 2024.

The decision was delivered late Friday night by judges appointed in May by the country's newly elected Congress -- which is dominated by Bukele's party -- after the lawmakers removed the magistrates of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and the attorney general.

The top court's ruling has drawn condemnation by the US government, rights groups and opposition politicians, which have slammed the move as unconstitutional.

Reacting to the decision Friday, Óscar Ortiz, general secretary of the Farabundo Martī Front for National Liberation and former vice president of El Salvador wrote in a tweet: "The dictatorship is consummated."

US charge d'affaires Jean Manes said that allowing immediate re-election was "clearly contrary to the Salvadoran constitution," in comments to reporters at the US embassy in the capital San Salvador on Saturday, which she shared on Twitter.