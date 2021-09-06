Divers discover dislodged and broken pipeline that likely triggered Gulf of Mexico oil spill

(CNN) Divers using underwater sonar discovered a 12-inch oil pipeline Sunday that had become dislodged and is possibly the source of an oil spill discovered off the coast of Louisiana, officials said.

Houston-based Talos Energy said in a statement that it was informed of a potential oil release Tuesday by Clean Gulf Associates, a non-profit oil spill cooperative, because it previously leased the oil block in Bay Marchand off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Talos began sending vessels to the impacted area Wednesday and divers later discovered the damaged pipeline and determined it does not belong to Talos Energy, the company said.

The pipeline "appears to be bent and open ended," Talos Energy said.

Talos ended production in the area in 2017 and had its infrastructure removed from the site in 2019, the statement said.

