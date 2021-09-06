State patrol major says he believes 'vast majority of the agency' deleted messages related to Minneapolis protests after George Floyd's death

(CNN) A state patrol officer said he believes the "vast majority" of the Minnesota State Patrol manually deleted emails and text messages following the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis, according to a transcript posted Friday to the federal court docket.

The transcript of Minnesota State Patrol Maj. Joseph Dwyer's testimony from a hearing on July 28 was released as a part of a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU asking a Minnesota court to put a stop to what it calls "unconstitutional conduct targeting journalists" by law enforcement.

Dwyer testified he held the rank of captain and was a commander of the Mobile Response Team during the protests.

According to the transcript, ACLU attorney Kevin Riach asks Dwyer at the hearing, "And you just decided, shortly after the George Floyd protests, this would be a good time to clean out my inbox?"

"It is consistent with events, large-scale or otherwise, we periodically delete our inboxes," Dwyer responded, according to the transcript.

Read More