He lost his family in a fire 20 years ago and is now being hailed as a hero for saving his neighbor from a blaze

(CNN) A man who lost his family in a fire 20 years ago is being hailed as a hero for saving his neighbor from a fire at her home.

Mark Collum, a commercial fisherman in Rowley, Massachusetts, sprang to action Sunday when he heard the call for help.

"I heard 'Fire! Fire!' and I just threw my clothes on and just, out of reaction, saw her in the kitchen milling around," Collum told CNN affiliate WCVB

"I just grabbed her and just took her out. I had a little smoke in my lungs, same with her, so we just kind of took her outside and things worked out well. Thank God."

Collum rescued his neighbor from her burning house.

Authorities are still unclear as to what caused the fire.

