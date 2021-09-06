6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride in Colorado

(CNN) A 6-year-old girl was fatally injured while riding an amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, according to the Garfield County Coroner's Office.

The nature of the unidentified victim's injuries was not immediately available and an autopsy is scheduled for this week, the coroner's office said Monday.

The statement said the incident is being investigated by the sheriff's and coroner's offices. It did not provide any details on what might have happened.

"Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died," says the coroner's office statement.

Some of the rides have age and height requirements, according to the park's website . The Haunted Mine Drop has a height minimum of 46 inches.

"We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers," the amusement park said in a statement posted to its website.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park said it would be closed until Wednesday following the fatality.