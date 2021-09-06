Teenager Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest player in Open era to reach men's US Open quarterfinals

(CNN) Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz followed up his stunning victory over world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas with a comeback win against Peter Gojowczyk to reach the US Open quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old had to claw his way back from two sets to one down, eventually winning 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 to become the youngest man in the Open era to reach the US Open last eight.

Alcaraz will face another rising star, 21-year-old Félix Auger-Aliassime, for a place in the semifinals after the Canadian defeated Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Sunday.

"I'm super excited to be in my first second week in the grand slam, so it's amazing for me," Alcaraz said after the match. "It's a dream come true.

"It's really tough to play these kind of matches, to play fifth sets. I hope to play more second weeks, to play more quarterfinals of grand slams. I didn't expect to play quarterfinals here. So I think it's a really good performance from me in these matches."

