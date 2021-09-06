Despite pandemic, Modi's farmer problem hasn't gone away

New Delhi (CNN) Marking the return of a months-long movement that has posed a unique challenge to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, farmers gathered in the predominantly agricultural state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to protest controversial agricultural laws they say could ruin their livelihood.

District official Amit Singh told CNN about 150,000 people attended the rally, in the city of Muzaffarnagar. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) farmers' group said about 1 million protesters were present.

"When this protest succeeds, when the farmers and the youth of India win, then only will we leave," Tikait said.

Farmer leaders are now calling for a nationwide strike on September 27, although pleas for similar strikes in the past have met with limited success.

Farmers shout slogans in protest against the government's agricultural reforms, which they say will ruin their livelihood.

Read More