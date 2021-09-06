(CNN) One-year-old Israeli twin girls, who were born joined back-to-back at the head, have been separated after a rare and complicated surgery.

The sisters, whose names were not provided, underwent a 12-hour operation at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel last week.

The procedure was extremely rare, the hospital said in a statement on Sunday, and came after months of preparation.

Following the operation, the twins can now face each other for the first time since they were born in August last year.

"This is a rare and complex operation performed so far in the world only about 20 times, and for the first time in Israel," Mickey Gideon, director of pediatric neurosurgery at Soroka Medical Center, said in a statement.

