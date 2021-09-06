Former footballer Jean-Pierre Adams dies following 39-year coma

Photos: Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams: The greatest untold love story Jean-Pierre Adams: a life in pictures – Jean-Pierre Adams is a former France international who has spent the last 36 years in a coma. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Happier Times – He went into the coma on March 17, 1982 after a routine operation went wrong.

Papal Blessing – Hidden in the darkness, Jean-Pierre meets Pope Pius XII shortly after being taken to Europe by his grandmother from Senegal. The picture is from a scrapbook that Bernadette still holds.

The Adams Family – Jean-Pierre and Bernadette celebrate the birth of son Laurent in 1969. Their eldest son, who now lives in Corsica, was 11 when his father's accident occurred.

Seventies Style – Jean-Pierre and son Laurent in happier times. One of Bernadette's regrets is the absence of a father figure during her sons' upbringing and her inability to watch their sporting progress. "The accident certainly changed their lives. I didn't always follow Laurent's football, since I couldn't travel. He would go with the neighbors. The youngest did judo and from time to time, I went to watch him compete -- whenever I could -- but it wasn't often."

Guardian Angel – Bernadette has looked after her husband for the past 34 years. "It's difficult because it's true that I am no longer young," she says. "He'll die without being looked after. If I don't do it, who will?"

Defence and Attack – Jean-Pierre was born in Senegal but moved to France at the age of 10. Between meeting and marrying Bernadette, he had to undergo his military service -- which included dealing with the events of May 1968, when France was gripped by civil unrest.

'Garde Noire' – Marius Trésor (left) and Adams (right) formed a defensive unit known as the "Garde Noire" or "Black Guard." It was the first time France had ever had two black players in the center of defense.

High Praise – Trésor (bottom left) and Adams (bottom right) were more than just a fancy moniker. "Adams and Trésor have formed one of the best center-back pairings in all of Europe," said Germany's 1974 World Cup-winning captain Franz Beckenbauer.

Blues Brothers – Adams (back row, second from right) played in a France side that was "in construction," according to team-mate Henri Michel. The only major competition "Les Bleus" contested in the 1970s was the World Cup in 1978, though by then Adams' France career was over. He made his debut in 1972 and finished in 1976.

'A very sad case' – Michel played alongside Adams in both the French army and the country's full national team. He remembers Adams as a "formidable team-mate" but worries if enough is being done to help his family. "A little bit like everything these days, when so much is going on, I'm not sure he's in that many people's minds. Perhaps more could be done for him. It's a very sad case. What his wife has done seems unthinkable. Incredible."

Rapid Rise – Adams leaped straight from the amateur divisions to the French top flight, where he played for Nîmes (1970-3: above), Nice (1973-7) and Paris Saint-Germain (1977-9).