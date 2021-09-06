Belarus opposition figure and protest leader sentenced to 11 years in jail

(CNN) A Belarusian court on Monday sentenced Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opposition figure who led mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, to 11 years in prison, the latest move in a widespread crackdown on government critics following a contested election last year.

Kolesnikova and another opposition activist, Maxim Znak, were charged with extremism and conspiring to "seize state power in an unconstitutional way" in a trial held in the capital Minsk behind closed doors, Belarusian state media Belta reported.

Znak, who is also a key member of the coordination council formed by opponents of Lukashenko's authoritarian government, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kolesnikova, a musician-turned-activist, was one of three women who joined forces last year to front the opposition's campaign against Lukashenko after prominent male opposition candidates were barred from the presidential race.

The trio were the face of a protest movement that sent tens of thousands of Belarusians onto the streets to demand political change during the country's election. The demonstrators, as well as independent observers, alleged that the vote was rigged to extend Lukashenko's 27-year rule.

Opposition supporters protest the disputed presidential elections results in Minsk on August 23, 2020.

