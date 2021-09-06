CNN —

Whether you want to make updates to your kitchen, change out accessories for something more fall-appropriate or just add some new furniture, look no further. There are some deals at Wayfair’s Labor Day Sale, featuring up to 70% off select items through Sept. 6, that are not to be missed.

We’ve rounded up 20 of the company’s most highly rated — everything on the list is ranked at least 4 stars by shoppers — and bestselling buys that are not only major bargains but will also bring serious cozy vibes to the fall season.

AllModern Jason Velvet Sofa & Chaise Sectional ($1,150.00, originally $2,359.05; wayfair.com)

A sleek sectional with style to spare for over 50% off? That’s the kind of deal we love. Available in three colorways, you’ll have space to sprawl out on this highly rated sofa.

Zipcode Design Donham Armchair ($214.99, originally $299; wayfair.com)

Available in nine super-sharp shades, reviewers rave that “these chairs are a great value! Pretty comfortable as well.” Others note the occasional chair was easy to set up: “Just screw the legs in,” and you’re ready to relax.

AllModern Breanna Tufted Armchair ($430, originally $899; wayfair.com)

Need a new chair? Now is the time to buy, and this sleek modern armchair, available in six colorways, is a great buy. It’s also bigger than it looks, with one reviewer noting, “Big and comfy chairs! I can easily curl all the way up and have even fallen asleep in this chair.”

Hashtag Home Allegra TV Stand ($111.99, originally $298.50; wayfair.com)

Bring a little mod style into your living room with a midcentury-style TV stand that comes in nine color combos and boasts over 4,000 5-star reviews, with one shopper writing, “The best-looking TV stand ever! I love how the white door and shelves look against the wood.”

Joss & Main Connerton Accent Mirror ($105.62, originally $207; wayfair.com)

We love an accent mirror in the living room, as it adds visual depth, light and a quick place to check your hair while going about your day.

Wayfair Basics Solid Color Room Darkening Single Curtain Panel ($11.47, originally $24.99; wayfair.com)

With all the new furniture you’re shopping at the big Labor Day sales, don’t forget window treatments! These simple tailored curtain panels are a nice price, reduce light and sound and have rod pockets, so you don’t have to buy rings.

Amera Upholstered Low-Profile Standard Bed ($830, originally $949; wayfair.com)

Available in eight colors, from a bright Kelly green to a subtle taupe, this highly rated bed will transform your sleeping space into a restful retreat.

Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low-Profile Standard Bed ($177.66, originally $197.99; wayfair.com)

This well-priced bed, available in three neutral shades, gets rave reviews from shoppers, with one writing, “Love my new bed. Easy to build. Really recommend people to buy it.”

Mercury Row Lafever 4-Drawer Dresser ($195.99, originally $279; wayfair.com)

Store your sweaters — or anything you want to put away — in this chic dresser that seamlessly combines traditional looks with midcentury style.

Albie Upholstered Manual Glider Recliner ($229.99, originally $299.99; wayfair.com)

A lifesaver for new parents, this recliner is perfect for bonding with baby during feedings or winding down for the day. One of the over 2,000 5-star reviewers writes, “This is a great nursery chair especially for the price! It shipped really fast and comes mostly put together with minimal pieces that just slide together.”

Lincoln Microfiber 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set ($37.61, originally $42.99; wayfair.com)

Give your bedroom new life — without spending a ton of money — on this duvet and pillow cover set that’s machine-washable and so cozy.

Grantville 4-Drawer Chest ($146.99, originally $209.99; wayfair.com)

Child off to college or their first apartment? Need extra storage in a guest bedroom? This simple, inexpensive dresser comes in six shades and is extremely well priced. Reviewers say it’s easy to put together, with one writing, “Looks great! The drawers slide so easily and it’s very sturdy. Took a little over an hour to put together.”

AllModern Kody Side Chair, Set of 2 ($153.00, originally $297; wayfair.com)

At almost half off, these midcentury-style chairs with over 2,000 5-star reviews are a bargain you can trust. Available in fabric and leather looks, they’ll work in almost any home.

Gold Flamingo Naomi Counter Stool ($276.99, originally $580; wayfair.com)

This 4.7-star-rated stool is extremely glamorous and extremely well priced at over 50% off. Upgrade your kitchen counter with this stool, available in white with gold hardware and navy with chrome hardware, that, according to one 5-star reviewer, is “gorgeous! Just like the picture.”

​​Slide-A-Shelf Pull-Out Drawer ($91.93, originally $139.99; wayfair.com)

Custom made for your cabinet opening — so be sure to measure twice — this highly rated kitchen upgrade will seriously change your life for the better when you have all your pots, pans and other cooking tools at your fingertips.

Kelly Clarkson Home Avah Bar & Counter Stool ($149.99, originally $467.61; wayfair.com)

Comfy and stylish, these country, French-style stools are over 60% off and are of “unbelievable quality,” according to one of over 2,000 5-star reviews.

Bayfield Steel Pop-Up Gazebo ($148.38, originally $193; wayfair.com)

Create the perfect space for gathering friends and family outdoors this fall — or next summer — with this well-priced pop-up gazebo. With a cloth top to keep out the sun and drop-down mosquito netting, the whole family will be comfortable lounging outside.

Sol 72 Outdoor Merlyn Seating Group With Cushions ($1,699.99, originally $2,846; wayfair.com)

Keep the summer party going into the fall with a massive outdoor sectional that’s over $1,000 off and has over 1,000 5-star reviews, with one happy shopper sharing, “It’s so comfortable and nice quality. The cushions are actually fluffy and not thin.”

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth Seating Group With Cushions ($1,899.99, originally $3,308; wayfair.com)

This pretty outdoor seating setup offers 16 color options for cushions (from neutral wheat to bright tangerine), sure to work with any decor, and the nearly 5-star set is over 40% off. Relax on your patio or all-season sunroom that includes a coffee table with secret storage — who doesn’t love that?

Wade Logan Aviana Adirondack Chairs, Set of 4 ($1,169.99, originally $1,596; wayfair.com)

Lounge in style in this nearly 5-star-rated set of comfy and classic Adirondacks, sure to make any patio or garden a place for relaxation. The weather-resistant resin will last a lifetime, and reviewers say they’re “easy to put together.”

