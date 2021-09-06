CNN —

Planning an outdoor adventure? Ready to embark on your next hike or set up your dream campsite? REI has got you covered. The popular outdoor retailer that sells some of the best-known adventure brands on the market is currently having a sale for Labor Day, marking down a variety of items up to 30% now through Sept. 6.

You can save on tons of items every nature lover needs, including up to 30% on Co-op jackets and apparel, up to 25% on camping gear and up to 20% off footwear from brands like Merrell and Altra. REI members also get exclusive deals, including an additional 20% off select items with the code EXTRA20.

We’re huge fans of the retailer (which only rarely offers promotions like this one) as a great one-stop shop for gear, outdoor sports equipment and more, which is why we’re rounding up some of the best deals from the sale to shop while supplies last. Here’s what we recommend to add to your cart now.

Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket ($62.89, originally $89.95; rei.com)

REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket

This incredible rain jacket is windproof up to 60 miles per hour and made with recycled ripstop nylon that helps to keep moisture out.

Co-op XeroDry GTX Women’s Jacket (starting at $78.83, originally $159; rei.com)

REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Women's Jacket

The double layer of Gore-Tex fabric makes this jacket light, breathable and completely waterproof. Plus, you can pack it down easily when you no longer need it.

Osprey Eja 58 Pack for Women ($164.99, originally $220; rei.com)

REI Osprey Eja 58 Pack for Women

The AirSpeed suspension of this backpack keeps it ultra lightweight — weighing just under 3 pounds. Cushioned harnesses also make it more comfortable to carry.

Stanley Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset ($104.99, originally $140; rei.com)

REI Stanley Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset

Stanley’s 11-piece stainless steel set is dishwasher-safe and features a stock pot, saucepan, vented lids, frying pan, collapsible cutting board, spatula, spoon, trivets and locking bungee.

Eureka SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove ($41.19, originally $54.95; rei.com)

REI Eureka SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove

This portable stove is small enough to carry with you but powerful enough to cook food fast and evenly with its 11,500 BTU burner.

Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp ($29.89, originally $39.95; rei.com)

REI Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp

Adjust brightness on this headlamp with a simple tap, and track how long your battery life is with the updated six-setting LED battery meter. The light itself emits up to 350 lumens of power, so you can see and go anywhere in the dead of night.

Co-op Screen House Shelter ($174.29, originally $249; rei.com)

REI Co-op Screen House Shelter

Mesh doors and walls prevent bugs from entering this sturdy makeshift shelter, while the lack of floor means you can place it over a picnic site or wherever else you might like it.

Mountain Hardwear Bishop Pass 15 Sleeping Bag for Men (starting at $179.99; rei.com)

REI Mountain Hardwear Bishop Pass 15 Sleeping Bag for Men

Lightweight, compact and incredibly warm, this sleeping bag has a lining that feels soft and cozy with a glow-in-the-dark zipper that’s easy to find.

Altra Escalante 2.5 Road-Running Shoes for Women ($97.49, originally $130; rei.com)

REI Altra Escalante 2.5 Road-Running Shoes for Women

Mesh knit uppers make these sneakers extra breathable, while cushioned midsoles and contoured insoles help improve your running form.

Co-op Flash Hiking Boots for Men ($97.49, originally $130; rei.com)

REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots for Men

Not only are these boots waterproof and breathable, but they’re made with 99% recycled PET polyester and 20% recycled rubber TerraGrip treads for extra grip on rough terrain.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.