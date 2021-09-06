CNN —

Macy’s sales don’t disappoint, and the department store is really doing it up for its Labor Day sale, which runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. Clothing for everyone in the family as well as home goods, beauty and more will be on sale, making it the perfect time to tick items off your list. The best part? A lot of these deals are $100.

During the sale, use code LABOR to save an extra 20% off select regularly priced, sale and clearance kids’ and baby clothing, and an extra 15% off select sale and clearance clothing, accessories and jewelry. If you’re looking for shoes, coats, dresses, suits or accessories, you can also get an extra 10% off select sale and clearance items in those categories.

Over in the home section, you’ll also find some truly stunning deals, like 55% off Hotel Collection bedding and sheets, 65% off down-alternative pillows, 60% off Hotel Collection goose-down comforters and pillows, 65% off memory foam pillows and toppers, Cuisinart cutlery sets for $24.99 and under and 65% off T-fal cookware sets and open stock.

While it’s worth checking out the sale for the deals above, we’ve also found some great items we especially love, all under $100. Read on for some of our favorite affordable picks from the Macy’s Labor Day sale below.

Ring of Fire Big Boys Tumble Skinny Fit Stretch Destroyed Jeans ($11.99, originally $24.99-$45.00; macys.com)

This dark denim can be dressed up for school events or paired with a T-shirt at the weekends — either way, gotta love $12 jeans.

Bvlgari Women’s Fragrance Gift Set ($49, originally $65; macys.com)

When you’re looking for a new fragrance, gift sets make for a great way to try a few scents before you commit to buying one. Bvlgari’s set features mini editions of five great eau de parfums that range from the balsa wood-based Omni Crystalline to the floral notes of the Rose Goldea.

Madden Girl Winnona Flatform High-Top Sneakers ($42.49; originally $69.99; macys.com)

Just in time to help serve back-to-school looks, these high-top sneakers go with cropped sweats, joggers and dresses — and they get top marks for comfort too.

Inc International Concepts Compression Leggings (starting at $9.99, originally starting at $13; macys.com)

Whether you wear them for a Pilates sesh, jogging or lounging around the house, these compression leggings have four-way stretch and a contour waistband for the perfect fit.

Nike Men’s Dri-Fit Training T-Shirt (starting at $19.99, originally starting at $25; macys.com)

The classic Nike T-shirt is just as great for the last of the summer’s scorching days as it is for the workouts it was designed to be worn for. It’s available in a ton of colorways, including black, pink, crimson and orange, which means you can find one to pair with your favorite shorts and joggers.

MAC Matte Lipstick ($15.20, originally $19; macys.com)

MAC’s reputation for bold, long-lasting formulas doesn’t disappoint with this bestselling flagship lipstick from the brand. Every shade, from fire engine red to blue, is on sale right now, so stock up while you can.

Franco Sarto Bridget 2 Mules ($44.93, originally $90; macys.com)

These truly go-anywhere black mules slip on with cropped, wide-legged jeans or a pair of office slacks for comfy all-day wear.

Inc International Concepts Men’s Gray Skinny Jeans ($49.99, originally $69.50; macys.com)

If you haven’t quite joined the bandwagon on the journey back to looser-fitting jeans, these skinny jeans will go great with fall’s array of sweatshirts and pullovers.

Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Utensil Set ($29.99, originally $60; macys.com)

This stainless steel set of six utensils isn’t one you’ll want to hide in the drawers. Best of all, you won’t have to, thanks to a matching utensil holder that’ll sit pretty right on your countertop. It includes a slotted spoon, ladle, solid turner, solid spoon, pasta fork and slotted turner, and yes, the storage crock too.

Dr. Brandt Skincare Wishlist Set ($53.40, originally $89; macys.com)

Featuring the much-loved brand’s Microdermabrasion Age Defying Exfoliator, Wrinkle Smoothing Cream, Hyaluronic Facial Cream and Pore Refiner Primer, this skin care set is all about bringing out your skin’s radiance. Smooth, polish and hydrate with this sample set whose formulas are designed to have serious results.

Champion Women’s Classic Logo T-Shirt ($18.75, originally $25; macys.com)

Champion is back in a big way, and this shirt will quickly become a go-to for pairing with skirts and trendy sweatpants year-round.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker ($99.95, originally $119.95; macys.com)

Haven’t taken the plunge on an Instant Pot yet? Those that do don’t regret it — and with a $20 savings, it’s a great time to give one a go. Hello, fast and easy weeknight dinners.

Baggalini Convertible Backpack 2.0 ($55.97; originally $99.95; macys.com)

This backpack can be whatever you need it to be, making it an especially great bag if you have some travel plans coming up. Plus, it’s made from nylon, which means it’ll keep some of the damp out and away from your cargo if you happen to get caught in the rain.

Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24-Hour Foundation ($22, originally $42; macys.com)

It’s hard to beat half-price foundation that’s this good, and this one has garnered 5-star ratings from happy customers too. Expect a lightweight, non-pore-clogging formula you won’t have to reapply during the day — and it’s transfer-resistant too, so you don’t have to worry about it coming off on your clothes.

Martha Stewart Collection Tomorrow’s Heirloom Quilt (starting at $76.99, originally $220; macys.com)

This cheery quilt will brighten your bedroom and your mood with red, yellow, orange and blue flower-patterned blocks. And if you’re looking for a room upgrade star, it’s hard to argue with over $100 off its original price.

MAC Shot of Colour Lip Oil ($11, originally $22; macys.com)

Fall and winter weather isn’t known for being kind to lips, and this oil-infused, instantly hydrating tinted lip gloss gives them a dose of healing and protection as well as a boost of the high-impact color MAC is known for.

Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro With Auto-iQ ($79.99, originally $112.99; macys.com)

Ninja blenders really live up to their reputation for churning out actually smooth smoothies and the occasional batch of frozen margaritas. With these kinds of savings, it’s a great time to invest in a new machine if it’s been on your wish list.

Martha Stewart Collection Set of 3 Fluted Melamine Bowls ($28.99, originally $59; macys.com)

Practical for using as a mixing bowl and pretty enough to store on open shelving, this set of melamine bowls is an everyday essential for any kitchen.

Ralph Lauren Men’s 3-Piece Polo Blue Eau de Toilette Gift Set ($90, $186 value; macys.com)

One of the site’s top-rated products, this 5-star set includes a shower gel, eau de toilette and travel spray — and the refreshing notes of watery melon and basil verbena, grounded by patchouli, is the perfect scent for transitioning from summer’s warm days to fall’s cozier ones.

