As summer unofficially comes to a close, the annual Lowe’s Labor Day sale is a great time to stock up on tools, small kitchen appliances and outdoor furniture.

Now through Sept. 8 (with some sales extending even longer), score great savings on everything from power tools to patio sets and home improvement items to kitchen appliances. Here are 20 deals to help take your abode from humble to high and mighty.

Tools and power equipment

Greenworks 1700-PSI Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer ($79, originally $99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Greenworks 1700-PSI Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

Through Sept. 8, save $20 on this highly rated pressure washer that blasts away dirt and gets high marks for being lightweight and easy to carry, its 35-foot power cord, its multiple quick-connect wand tips and its 20-foot high-pressure hose.

DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max Cordless Rotary Hammer Drill ($199, originally $219; lowes.com)

Lowe's DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max Cordless Rotary Hammer Drill

Through Oct. 27, save $20 when you spend $100 to $249.99, $80 when you spend $250 to $399.99 or $150 off when you spend $400 or more on select DeWalt 20-Volt Max Bare tools. This 1-inch variable-speed cordless hammer helps get your work done fast, thanks to a brushless motor, lightweight, compact size and mechanical clutch.

Craftsman V20 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit With Case ($199; lowes.com)

Lowe's Craftsman V20 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit With Case

Buy this heavy-duty drill/driver set that earns high ratings for its extended runtime, high power output, durability, comfort and the fact it comes with two batteries. Better yet, when you purchase this kit, you receive a Select 20-Volt Max Bare Tool for free through Oct. 27.

Craftsman 6-Gallon Single-Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor ($99, originally $129; lowes.com)

Lowe's Craftsman 6-Gallon Single-Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor

Save $30 through Sept. 8 on this American-made, durable, portable compressor that comes with an oil-free pump. Five-star reviews note its compact size, ample capacity, reasonable price and versatility.

Craftsman Gas Snow Blower With Electric Push-Button Start ($399, originally $449, lowes.com)

Lowe's Craftsman Gas Snow Blower With Electric Push-Button Start

It’s not too early to think about how you’re going to shovel all that snow in a few months’ time. Give yourself a break and invest in a snow blower to ease the heavy lifting. This model, $50 off through Sept. 8, comes with a powerful engine, an easy push-button start and chute control that allows you to discharge snow in different directions.

Patio and outdoor living

SimplyShade Solar-Powered Crank Cantilever Patio Umbrella With Base ($336, originally $448; lowes.com)

Lowe's SimplyShade Solar-Powered Crank Cantilever Patio Umbrella With Base

Keep the party going long after the sun goes down with this patio umbrella that comes with 42 LED solar-powered lights. Complete with a crank lift handle, 11-foot frame, 360-degree pivot capability and a sturdy aluminum frame, it’s $112 off through Dec. 15.

Allen + Roth Northborough 5-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set With Sunbrella Cushions ($973, originally $1,298; lowes.com)

Lowe's Allen + Roth Northborough 5-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set With Sunbrella Cushions

Spruce up your patio or yard with a comfy, durable all-weather wicker furniture set. Now $324.50 through Dec. 15, you get a loveseat, two ottomans and two chairs, plus Sunbrella fabric-covered cushions.

American Gourmet Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill ($129, originally $149; lowes.com)

Lowe's American Gourmet Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Up your patio game — and score $20 off this easy-to-assemble gas grill — now through Oct. 11. With enough space to cook up to 25 burgers, it features stainless steel burners, porcelain-coated grates, built-in ignition and wheels to make it easy to move around.

Teamson Clay Waterfall Fountain ($122.87, originally $136.52; lowes.com)

Lowe's Teamson Clay Waterfall Fountain

Transform your backyard into a lovely oasis with this modern, tranquil water fountain statue. Featuring three tiers with a stone and pebble design, it’s weather- and rustproof, offering a gentle trickle sound as the water cascades down.

Allen + Roth Piper Glen Steel Propane Gas Fire Table ($418, originally $598; lowes.com)

Lowe's Allen + Roth Piper Glen Steel Propane Gas Fire Table

Whether you’re looking to stay warm, extend your time outside or whip up a round of s’mores, this sturdy steel gas fire table will have you covered. Through Sept. 8, save $179.40 on this model that features an easy electric push-button ignition, metal lid, glass beads and all-weather wicker sides.

Home improvement and decor

Wagner Control Pro 130 Electric Stationary Airless Paint Sprayer ($199, originally $219.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Wagner Control Pro 130 Electric Stationary Airless Paint Sprayer

Finally get a start on all those painting jobs you’ve been meaning to get to for ages with a paint sprayer, now $20 off through Sept. 8. Delivering professional-style results whether you’re spraying an interior wall, deck or fence, it holds up to 1.5 gallons of paint and has a 25-foot hose perfect for reaching high places.

Glitzhome Tabletop Decoration ($22.50, originally $29.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Glitzhome Tabletop Decoration

Get a head start on decorating for fall with this pretty tabletop tree embellished with artificial pumpkins, berries, pine cones and maple leaves. It’s a perfect centerpiece for Thanksgiving dinner, or any of your autumn dinners.

Kichler Winslow 5-Light Brushed Nickel Chandelier ($155.99, originally $179.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Kichler Winslow 5-Light Brushed Nickel Chandelier

Give your dining room a new look with this modern chandelier that comes in a brushed nickel finish with clear seeded glass and lights that can be installed pointing up or down. Through Sept. 8, it’s $24 off and comes with a mounting strap, strap mounting screws, hex and wire nuts, a screw collar, chain and more.

Parrot Uncle 36-Inch Black LED Ceiling Fan ($114.89, originally $127.65; lowes.com)

Lowe's Parrot Uncle 36-Inch Black LED Ceiling Fan

Stay cool — and make your room look cool — with this industrial-style, three-blade ceiling fan that features adjustable lights, three speeds and retractable blades that make it look more like a chandelier when the fan isn’t turned on.

Allen + Roth Whitney Antique Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity ($349, originally $699; lowes.com)

Lowe's Allen + Roth Whitney Antique Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity

Powder room in need of a makeover? Start with this chic vanity, $350 off through Sept. 30. Complete with a Carrera stone top and under-mount sink, matching backsplash, storage tray and wood frame, it comes fully assembled.

Small kitchen appliances

GE 6-Slice Stainless Steel Convection Toaster Oven ($119, originally $149; lowes.com)

Lowe's GE 6-Slice Stainless Steel Convection Toaster Oven

Toast bagels and bread, roast an 8-pound chicken, bake a pizza and more with this 1,500-watt toaster oven that features seven cooking modes (toast, bake, bagel, broil, roast, pizza and warm). A removable crumb tray makes cleanup a breeze and an included accessory set, complete with rack, baking pan and fryer items, means you’ll have the right cooking tools right out of the box.

Moen The Prep Noise Insulation Garbage Disposal ($107.10, originally $119; lowes.com)

Lowe's Moen The Prep Noise Insulation Garbage Disposal

Through Sept. 8, save 10% on Moen’s highly rated garbage disposal that uses a magnet motor to grind up food sent down the sink and is built for an easier installation.

GE 10-Cup Stainless Steel Residential Drip Coffee Maker ($89, originally $99; lowes.com)

Lowe's GE 10-Cup Stainless Steel Residential Drip Coffee Maker

Make your morning routine easier with this sleek coffee maker that comes with a reusable filter (that’s also dishwasher-safe!), a thermal double-walled vacuum carafe that keeps coffee hot for up to two hours and an auto brew feature that allows you to program your machine so fresh coffee will be ready as soon as your alarm clock goes off.

GE Stainless Steel Blender ($99, originally $119; lowes.com)

Lowe's GE Stainless Steel Blender

Now through Sept. 15, save $20 on this powerful 1,000-watt blender that features six serrated blades, two knife-edge blades, a 64-ounce jar, suction cup grips and two extra 16-ounce blender cups for making drinks to take on the go.

GE 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster ($59, originally $69; lowes.com)

Lowe's GE 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster

BLT season is in full swing, so a good toaster is pretty much crucial this time of year. This GE model, $10 off through Sept. 15, features seven shade settings; bagel, frozen and cancel buttons; and slots that are plenty wide to accommodate thick waffles, breads, pastries and more.

