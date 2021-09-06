CNN —

Labor Day is more than just a day off in early September before the holiday crunch really starts; it also gives retailers across the country a chance to clear out inventory with some amazing sales. As an added bonus, it just so happens that the NFL season is about to kick off, making any discounts or promotions on TVs even more enticing.

There are some good deals to be found, and we’ve done all of the digging for you. Below are some of the best Labor Day weekend deals on TVs we could find, broken down by brand.

Vizio

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED ($1,499, originally $1,899; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy 65-Inch Vizio Class OLED

Vizio’s 4K OLED delivers on the promise of an OLED display — that’s the same kind of tech used in the iPhone 12 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21 — with deep blacks and vibrant color. It comes with Vizio’s SmartCast built in, including a voice remote and the ability to stream from popular services like Apple TV+ or Paramount+.

70-Inch Vizio M-Series ($749, originally $849; samsclub.com)

Sam's Club 70-Inch Vizio M-Series

This 70-inch TV will not only take up most of your wall or TV stand, but it’ll do so with a bright and vivid picture. It supports 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision HDR for a high-resolution picture with plenty of contrast so you can see every detail and color. It includes its own operating system for streaming your favorite shows, but it’ll also work with Apple’s AirPlay or Google’s Chromecast platform.

75-Inch Vizio P-Series ($1,899.99, originally $1,999.99; amazon.com, bestbuy.com and walmart.com)

Amazon 75-inch Vizio P-Series

Vizio’s 2019 installment of the P-Series really impressed us in our full review, and this year’s model looks just as promising. The 75-inch model boasts a 4K resolution with 1200 nits of peak brightness, a dedicated gaming engine to get the most out of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X with 120 Hz VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium. If those terms mean nothing to you, don’t worry, the gamer in your life can tell you how good it is.

TCL

Amazon 50-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV

TCL is discounting its entire 4-Series lineup at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. The 4-Series models included in the Labor Day promotion range in size from 50 inches to 75 inches, and all of them include Android TV — an operating system TCL recently announced it would be integrating on some models, in addition to those TVs it already sells with Roku TV integrated.

All of the models listed below will give you 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR picture quality. You’re also getting access to Google Assistant, Chromecast built in for casting or streaming shows directly from your phone and Dolby Digital Plus audio. Here are the current deals for TCL’s 4-Series with Android TV:

50-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV ($379, originally $449; bestbuy.com , walmart.com and amazon.com )

55-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV ($399, originally $499; bestbuy.com , walmart.com and amazon.com )

65-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV ($529, originally $699; bestbuy.com , walmart.com and amazon.com )

75-Inch TCL 4-Series Smart Android TV ($799, originally $999; bestbuy.com, walmart.com and amazon.com)

Furrion outdoor TVs

Best Buy 43-Inch Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TV

Furrion’s outdoor televisions are designed to withstand the occasional wind, rain or snowstorm. In fact, the TVs come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and will survive temperatures ranging from -27 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which is just plain awesome. The TVs are also designed for use in partial sunlight or shady areas, as noted by the model names. But either way, you can have confidence the Furrion TVs will function well outdoors and keep a clear and bright 4K HDR picture. Here are all of the places you can get a good deal on a Furrion TV this weekend:

43-Inch Furrion Aurora Full Shade Outdoor TV ($999, originally $1,099; bestbuy.com , lowes.com and amazon.com )

‌43-Inch Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TV ($1,099, originally $1,099; bestbuy.com , lowes.com and amazon.com )

Hisense

Best Buy 50-inch Hisense U6G

The U6G series is an entry-level model in the Hisense lineup, but it’s no slouch. Hisense is discounting four different UG6 models at Best Buy, all of which provide excellent picture quality and range in size from 50 inches to 75 inches with 4K picture quality and powered by Android TV. That means you can talk to Google Assistant and have it turn your lights off as you settle in for a movie or some gaming. Here are the deals you can find on the Hisense U6G series at Best Buy:

50-Inch Hisense U6G ($479, originally $569; bestbuy.com )

55-Inch Hisense U6G ($529, originally $649; bestbuy.com )

65-Inch Hisense U6G ($679, originally $849; bestbuy.com )

75-Inch Hisense U6G ($999, originally $1,249; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy 85-inch Hisense H65

85-Inch Hisense H65 ($1,499, originally $1,849; bestbuy.com)

Samsung

Best Buy 85-Inch Samsung QN90A QLED 4K

Samsung’s QN90A QLED TVs are pricey, but that picture is oh-so-nice. And until Sept. 12, you can snag one of the Mini LED TVs with deeper blacks and brighter colors along with a 120 Hz refresh rate for up to $1,000 off. The catch? You’ll need enough space to house a TV 65 inches, 75 inches or 85 inches in size. The amount of the discount varies based on the TVs screen size, so the more room the better. Here’s how the discounts break down:

65-Inch Samsung QN90A QLED 4K ($1,999, originally $2,599; bestbuy.com )

75-Inch Samsung QN90A QLED 4K ($2,999, originally $3,499; bestbuy.com )

85-Inch Samsung QN90A QLED 4K ($3,999, originally $4,999; bestbuy.com)

Samsung is also discounting its QN85A TV, which isn’t all that different from the QN90A. The basic difference is the QN85A uses a different type of panel, which results in slightly lighter blacks and not as high of a contrast ratio. But to be perfectly honest, most people won’t be able to tell the difference between the two. You’re still getting a 4K Mini LED TV with a fast processor, 120 Hz refresh rate and the added bonus of a wider viewing angle. As with the QN90A, the deals here are for the larger screen options:

65-Inch Samsung QN85A QLED 4K ($1,499, originally $2,199; bestbuy.com )

85-Inch Samsung QN85A QLED 4K ($3,299, originally $4,499; bestbuy.com)

Moving away from the ultra-sharp Mini LED displays, Samsung’s Q80A has a backlit LED array that’s no slouch. You get a full 4K picture with a clear and bright picture, a wide viewing angle, and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro for the gamers in the house to maximize the refresh rate and get the best experience possible.

65-Inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K ($1,399, originally $1,699; bestbuy.com )

85-Inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K ($2,799, originally $3,699; bestbuy.com)

And finally, Samsung’s Q70A series QLED 4K TVs are on sale as well. The main difference between the Q70A and Q80A comes down to backlighting. The Q70A has edge backlighting, whereas the Q80A has full-array backlighting. That means the Q70A won’t have as uniform of a picture and won’t be as bright as the Q80A. But it still puts out a decent picture with a 120 Hz refresh rate that’s optimized for gaming.

65-Inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K ($1,099, originally $1,399; bestbuy.com )

75-Inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K ($1,699, originally $2,299; bestbuy.com)

