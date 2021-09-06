The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Labor Day has arrived, and hundreds of retailers are celebrating with sales and deals on products across categories. And because you probably don’t want to spend your extra weekend day scouring the internet for savings, CNN Underscored has done the heavy lifting for you. See below for a roundup of the best Labor Day sales to shop right now.
Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summery apparel and new clothes for fall. Just be sure to start your shopping ASAP.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The mega-retailer has deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 60% on the Labor Day Clearance Event, including up to 60% off on comforters, up to 40% off on bath towels, $100 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and more.
- Best Buy: The mega-retailer is offering massive discounts on gadgets, major appliances, TVs, fitness equipment and more with up to $700 in savings from now until Labor Day.
- Chewy: Treat your furry friend this Labor Day with up to 50% off pet favorites and get a $25 gift card when you spend $50.
- eBay: Get up to 70% off on top brands for a limited time.
- The Home Depot: The Home Depot is kicking off Labor Day weekend with tons of savings on all product categories, including up to $100 off power tools, as well as major discounts on large appliances and furniture.
- JCPenney: Shop new clothing styles, accessories and more and get an extra 25% off any purchase or 30% off when you spend $75 or more with the code INSTYLE8.
- Lowe’s: The home improvement mega-retailer is offering up to 25% off outdoor power equipment, up to 30% off select tools and accessories, as well as discounts on other home improvement bestsellers.
- Macy’s: The Macy’s Labor Day sale is offering a wide range of discounts on a selection of products, including an extra 20% off already reduced kids’ and babies’ clothing, 15% off reduced accessories and jewelry, as well as 10% off luggage, home and small appliances.
- Overstock: Ready to add some new touches to your home? Overstock is discounting thousands of items up to 70% off, with deals including 25% off furniture, rugs and home improvement items.
- REI: The outdoor retailer is slashing prices on gear, clothing and more with up to 30% off select items until Sept. 6.
- Sam’s Club: Get up to $600 off mattresses and up to $700 off furniture and appliances bundles.
- Samsung: Right now Samsung is discounting a variety of products, like 30% off refrigerators, 35% off washers and dryers and 10% off three items before tax when you buy them during the sale.
- Target: Men’s and women’s clothes are 20% off this weekend at the outlet.
- Walmart: Hundreds of items have been marked down at the mega-retailer, including up to 70% off clothes and accessories, 50% off computers, 30% off patio furniture and more.
- Wayfair: The furniture and decor mega-retailer is offering major clearance sales, with up to 70% off outdoor and indoor furniture, lighting, home accents, storage solutions and more.
- Woot!: Shop Amazon-owned Woot!’s End of Summer Blowout featuring deals on everything from computers to T-shirts.
Home and health
- 23andMe: Find out more about your background with a Health and Ancestry Kit, available for $129, an Ancestry and Traits Kit available for $99 and a 23andMe Kit plus membership available for $169, plus $29 a year.
- Aerogarden: Start your at-home gardening with 5% off all products using the coupon code LABORDAY.
- AJ Madison: Shop major discounts on small and large appliances and save up to $2,000.
- Albany Park: Make your living room even cozier with 12% off a selection of sofas and sectionals when you use the code LABORDAY12.
- Allform: The couch-in-a-box brand is offering 20% off sitewide on some of its most popular products.
- AllModern: Take 20% off sofas, beds, area rugs and more with the code GET20.
- Allswell: The popular bedding and decor brand is now offering up to 25% off everything on site, with 15% off mattresses, when you use the code LABORDAY2021 at checkout. Underscored readers can also use the code CNN20 to take 20% off Allswell’s Luxe and Brick mattresses — a soft and firm option, respectively, so there’s something for every type of sleeper — now through Sept. 6.
- Amerisleep: Eco-friendly cooling mattresses are now 30% off, and you’ll get $239 in free accessories with the promo code AS30.
- Anthropologie: Take 20% off ready-to-ship furniture and decor at the Fall Decorating Event.
- Apollo: Take 30% off with the code LABORDAY30.
- Apt2B: Take 15% off sitewide, or spend $3,999 and over on stylish new furniture finds and get 25% off.
- Artifact Uprising: Get 15% off all products with the code LABORDAY15.
- Ashley Homestore: Get up to 30% off select items, plus an extra 10% off with the code LDAYDEALS.
- Avocado Green Mattress: Take $150 off all Organic Latex and Hybrid Mattresses with the code LABORDAY, and $250 off the Organic Luxury Plush Mattress with the code LUXE250.
- Awara: Take $400 off the Latex Hybrid Mattress and get $499 worth of accessories included in your purchase.
- Bala: Take $20 off the beloved Essentials Kit, where you get all of its bestselling products in a single box, and $20 off the All In Kit, the complete set with its most popular products — both available in a variety of colors.
- BBQ Guys: Get your grill on with up to $500 off barbecues and grill accessories.
- Bear Mattress: Need a mattress with more back support? Bear Mattress has got it. Use the code LDSALE now to get 25% off sitewide, and receive a free gift set, including two Cloud Pillows and one Sheet Set, with your mattress purchase.
- Beautyrest: Beautyrest is here to help you get your, ahem, beauty sleep, with up to $800 off Beautyrest Black and Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattresses and up to $600 off Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon, Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond and Beautyrest Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses.
- Bio Bidet: Invest in the ultimate bathroom luxury with up to 25% off select products.
- Birch by Helix: Get $400 off your mattress purchase, plus two free eco-rest pillows.
- Birch Lane: Outdoor and indoor furniture alongside home accents and kitchenware are 20% off with the code SAVE20.
- Birch Living: Get $400 off Birch Mattress, plus 2 free eco-rest pillows with the code LDAY400.
- Bloomscape: Turn your personal space into a forest oasis with 20% off plant orders of $99 or more.
- Bokksu: Underscored readers get 20% off their first box with the code CNNLABOR20.
- Boll & Branch: Snag a free Signature Bath Robe with your purchase of $500 or more.
- Bowflex: Dumbbell and bench bundles, along with trainers, bikes and more, are up to $300 off for Labor Day.
- Brandless: Snag up to 71% off of bundles of home goods, food and more.
- Brooklinen: The internet-famous bedding brand is offering 15% off sitewide, no code needed.
- Brooklyn Bedding: The mattress and bedding accessories brand is offering 25% off sitewide, including some of its bestselling beds.
- Buffy: Grab yourself a cozy new comforter and take $50 off all orders worth $300 or more when you use the code SHORETHING.
- Burrow: Save up to $750 on everything from DTC furniture to rugs and accessories with the code LDW21.
- Casper: Internet-famous bed-in-a-box brand Casper is now offering 15% off the Wave Hybrid and Nova Hybrid, plus the Wave/Nova Snow, and 10% off everything else as part of its Labor Day promotion.
- Cloud Paper: Take 10% off your first order with the code LDW.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.
- Corkcicle: Save on tumblers, water bottles, lunch boxes and more with up to 40% off at Corkcicle, now until Sept. 6.
- Crane & Canopy: Bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor are all up to 60% off through Labor Day.
- CrazyCap: Get 20% off your CrazyCap with the Underscored-exclusive code CNN20.
- Decluttr: Upgrade your tech with 20% off all MacBooks with code LABORMAC and 15% off all tech in the US store with code LABOR15.
- DreamCloud: Get $200 off your purchase of a mattress, plus $399 worth of accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets set and premium pillows.
- Dyson: Stick vacuums and purifying fans are now up to $100 off to keep your home clean this fall.
- Eight Sleep: Get a new cooling mattress with $150 off the Pod, $75 off the Pod Pro Cover and 20% off all accessories with your purchase of the Pod or Pod Pro Cover.
- Erin Condren: Get 25% off notebooks, notepads, stationary and more with the Underscored-exclusive code CNNEC10.
- Everylywell: Take 35% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY.
- Every Man Jack: Spend $40 or more and you will get a $10 gift card with your order.
- EveryPlate: Get meals for $1.90, plus 20% off an additional 2 boxes, when you use the code EPLD2021.
- Field + Supply: Save on home accents, furniture and more with 15% to 25% off select brands.
- Gravity Blankets: Get extra cozy with 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNNLDW25.
- Great Jones: Start your fall baking early with 15% off on bakeware designs and sets (excluding sheet pans) when you use the code FALLINTOBAKING.
- Green Chef: Start planning plant-powered or balanced meals with $100 off when you use the code GCLDW2021.
- HelloFresh: Start cooking up good meals with 14 free meals across 5 boxes, including free shipping on your first box, with the code HFLDW202.
- Homesick: Save 15% sitewide with the code SUNDOWN and stock up on fall candles.
- Helix Sleep: Save $100 off any mattress with the code LDAY100, $150 off purchases of $1,250+ with the code LDAY150 and $200 off $1,750+ with the code LDAY200.
- Houzz: Take up to 85% off home design, decorating and remodeling during Labor Day.
- HydroFlask: Get 25% off limited edition Scenic Trails bottles and 25% off Kids lunch boxes in select colors.
- Joss & Main: The home brand is offering 20% off select accent chairs, bedding sets, beds, headboards, chandeliers and more.
- Joybird: Save up to 35% off sitewide on custom furniture and modern home decor.
- Kirklands: Get up to 25% off fall decorations and accents, 30% off wall art, 15% off all lamps and 30% off select furniture.
- Layla Sleep: The mattress retailer is offering sales on bundles as well as up to $200 off mattresses.
- La-Z-Boy: Get up to 35% off some of the brand’s comfiest seats with discounts sitewide.
- Leesa: Get $500 off Leesa mattresses, plus two free pillows with your purchase. Bedding bundles are also 20% off.
- LifeStraw: Outdoor travel filters and purifiers, including the popular LifeStraw, are now 25% off until Sept. 11.
- Lodge Cast Iron: The We Can Do It Rosie the Riveter Skillet will go on sale for $19.95, down from $23.95.
- Lovesac: Get $100 off every $1,000 spent, plus 30% off Sac bundles.
- Lulu and Georgia: Save 20% sitewide on bestselling home decor, furniture and more when you use the code LABORDAY20.
- Mattress Firm: Take up to 50% off bestselling brands during Labor Day.
- Minted: Get 20% off frames and on all framed art prints with the code FRAMESEVENT.
- Misen: Take 20% off the entire site, excluding Misen Labs, with the code READYFORALL.
- Misfit Market: Snag 50% off your first four boxes on a $30 order minimum for up to $15 in savings per box with the code LABOR50.
- Mistobox: Take 20% off your first subscription shipment with the Underscored-exclusive code CNN20.
- Moon Pod: Take an additional 15% off sitewide on top of the 25% off sale already happening on the site with the code LDWCNN.
- Modsy: Get 30% off premium and luxe design packages to revamp your home with the code LABORDAY3.
- My Sheets Rock: Upgrade your sheets to some incredibly cozy options with 15% off all sheets when you use the code “SOLONG.”
- Nectar Sleep: Get $399 worth of accessories with every mattress purchase, including a mattress protector, sheets set and premium pillows.
- Nest Bedding: Save big while revamping your whole home now that Nest Bedding is offering up to $300 off select mattress selections and 10% off all bedding, furniture and accessories.
- Nest New York: Get 25% off sitewide on heavenly candles and votives with the code FALL2021; also get the Blue Cypress & Snow Mini Votive for free with orders of $50 or more.
- Nolah Mattress: Get up to $700 off select mattresses, plus two free pillows, alongside up to $400 off bedroom accessories.
- NutriBullet: The famous blender brand is coming in hot with 20% off when you use the code SEPTEMBER.
- Onsen: Finally get the towels the internet loves on sale! Onsen’s Labor Day sale is offering 20% off sitewide.
- Ostrichpillow: Nap in ultimate comfort with 20% off the Original Napping Pillow and 15% off the Go Neck Pillow.
- Outer: Receive a LettuceGrow 24-Plant Farmstand, plus a 24-Plant Seedling with all purchases over $3,500 and when you use the code FARMSTAND.
- Peet’s Coffee: Snag yourself a cup of delectable java with up to 20% off sitewide with the code BACKTOIT.
- Peacock Alley: The bedding brand is offering 25% off everything.
- Plants.com: All products on the site are 25% off when you use the code LABORDAY25.
- Pom Pom at Home: Get 20% off sitewide on bedding, blankets, pillows and other accessories to spruce up your home.
- Porter Road: Underscored readers get 15% off their order with the code CNN15.
- PlushBeds: Right now get $1,250 off organic and natural bedroom mattresses and receive a free plush luxury sheet set with purchase.
- Purple: The popular grid-mattress retailer is offering up to $350 off mattresses and bundles, including pillows and bedding.
- Rastelli’s: Get $15 off your first purchase with the code RASTELLIS1.
- Raymour & Flanigan: Looking to change up your furniture? Raymour & Flanigan is offering up to 15% off or 60 months no-interest financing with equal payments as low as $9 per month on more than 4,000+ items in stock for Labor Day.
- Rifle Paper Co.: Adorable prints, stationery and accessories — including the new AirTag key rings — are 25% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY, excluding swimwear and wallpaper.
- Rugs USA: Get a new rug to brighten up your space with up to 75% off products from Rugs USA.
- Rugs.com: Get up to 80% off area rugs and more in various styles from now through Sept. 7 for Labor Day.
- Saatchi Art: Take 15% off Originals of $1,000 or more with the code LABORDAY15, or 10% off all other originals with the code LABORDAY10.
- S’well: Keep all cold beverages cold and hot beverages hot for longer with 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders over $30.
- Saatva: Get $200 off mattress orders when you spend over $985.
- Samsonite: Start making travel plans now that Samsonite is offering 20% off sitewide with the code EXTRA20.
- Serta: Dreaming of a new Serta? You can now save up to $1,000 on the iComfort Mattress and the iComfort Hybrid Mattress while supplies last.
- Sijo: Homegoods from Sijo are now 20% off sitewide exclusively for Underscored readers with the code CNN20.
- Simmons: The mattress and accessories brand is offering 10% off sitewide for Labor Day.
- Sleep Number: Save up to 50% on limited-edition smart beds, with major savings on other mattresses throughout the online site.
- Smoko: Save on adorable T-shirts, home and office accessories and more with 25% off selected items.
- Society6: Take 40% off art prints, framed art prints, tapestries, posters, canvas prints, framed mini art prints, mini art prints, metal prints, wood wall art, wall hangings and yoga mats.
- Solo Stove: Take up to 30% off fire pits, camp stoves and accessories, and up to 40% off fire pit bundles and accessories.
- Sur La Table: Take up to 60% off everything from chef-favorite cookware to must-have kitchen accessories and much more.
- Tempapaper: Brighten up your whole space with 25% off double rolls of peel-and-stick wallpaper with the code FALL25, and 10% everything else sitewide with the code FALL10.
- Tempur-Pedic: The famous mattress brand wants to share its award-winning beds with you! Now you can save $200 on Adapt, ProAdapt and LuzeAdapt mattresses. You can also save $500 on the bestselling Tempur-Luxe Breeze.
- Therabody: Snag a free charger with your purchase of a Pro or Elite Theragun.
- The Sill: CNN Underscored readers save 15% sitewide with the code CNNSILL15.
- Tovala: Make at-home meals even easier to prepare and get your hands on the smart oven for $99, $200 off the original price.
- TRX: Take 20% off sitewide, no code necessary.
- Tuft & Needle: Start stocking up on warm bedding for winter now with up to 30% off the Original Mattress with the code OG30.
- Tushy: The beloved Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet will be at its lowest price ever — $69 for Labor Day.
- Uncommon Goods: Fun finds from the brand are now up to 75% off for the end of summer.
- West Elm: Save up to 70% of stunning midcentury furniture and accents from the beloved brand.
- Wild One: Underscored readers can snag 20% off sitewide, including incredibly stylish harnesses, collars, leashes, toys and more, with the code WILDCNN20.
- Vaya: Take $300 off any mattress purchase, plus get a free pillow when you use the code VAYA300.
- Vitamix: The Food Cycler FC-50 will be $100 off until Sept. 10.
- VSSL: When you spend $100 or more, get a Quickfist Clamp free, plus free shipping on all orders over $75.
- Yana Sleep: Get 20% off sitewide with the Underscored-exclusive code CNN20.
- Yeti: Get free shipping on orders over $19.99.
- Z Grills: Get $140 off pellet grills and accessories until September 11.
- Zinus: Save up to 50% on select products including mattresses, adjustable platforms and more.
- Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress with the code WIN150, plus $280 in free accessories with your purchase. Pillows are also buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO50.Fashion and beauty
Fashion and beauty
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Snag soccer cleats, NFL novelties and gifts starting at $4.99.
- Adidas: Take 30% off sitewide on shoe styles, accessories and more with the code WEEKEND.
- Aerosoles: Snag up to 50% off sale styles during the brand’s Goodbye Summer Sale.
- Ahava: Shop new skin care, bath and body products for 25% off everything or 30% off when you spend $100 or more and use the code LABORDAY.
- American Eagle: The brand’s End of Summer sale is offering 25% to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel, Aerie-brand apparel and clearance items.
- Ann Taylor: Head back to work in style with up to 50% off your purchase and 50% off sale items.
- Aurate: Take 20% off sitewide on some gorgeous jewelry when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNLABORDAY.
- Backcountry: Take up to 60% off gear, apparel and accessories for the holiday weekend.
- Banana Republic: Get up to 50% off select styles, plus an extra 10% off your purchase with the code BRLD10.
- Ban.do: Snag 20% off sitewide on adorable clothing, accessories and more with the code THEWORKS.
- Bandier: Bestselling brands are up to 80% off as part of Bandier’s End of Summer Sale.
- BareMinerals: Get $15 off a purchase of $75 or more when you buy bestselling products from the Ageless Collection or Mineralist Lip Gloss-Balms and use the code SPENDGET.
- BaubleBar: Stock up on accessories for fall! BaubleBar is offering 20% off sale pieces with some fan-favorite items starting at $10.
- Birdy Grey: Planning a wedding? Get beautiful, discounted bridesmaids dresses with an additional 20% off sale items when you use the code ENDLESSSUMMER.
- Bloomingdale’s: Take an extra 50% off clearance items, plus 30% to 50% off wear-now styles.
- Brooks Brothers: Clothing for men and women are up to 70% off during the end-of-season sale.
- Blue Nile: Save up to 20% on an assortment of bracelets, earrings and rings when you use the code 2021BLUE.
- Body Glove: Take 25% off on selected styles, excluding wetsuits, PFDs and bodyboards.
- Bonobos: Take 25% off apparel sitewide, excluding already discounted items, with the code BONVOYAGE.
- Carter’s: Stock up on new fall fashions for your baby, toddler or child with 50% off the entire site.
- Champion: Get 15% off orders of $75+, 20% off orders of $100+ or 25% off orders of $150+.
- Charlotte Tillbury: The UK-based brand is offering a free Magic Cream Light when you spend $165 or more.
- Clarks: Shoes, accessories and more are 25% off for Labor Day.
- Clarks’ Botanicals: Take 30% off sitewide on full-size skin care products to add to your routine.
- Columbia: The beloved outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall adventures with 25% off almost everything for Labor Day.
- Cotopaxi: Past seasonal styles are up to 60% off for a limited time.
- Draper James: All sale items will be an additional 40% off during Labor Day.
- Eddie Bauer: The brand is currently offering 20% off future purchases when you spend $75 as part of its Labor Day promotion.
- Edie Parker: Take 30% off unique, modern handbags.
- Eileen Fisher: All sales items are an extra 50% off until Sept. 7.
- Everlane: Get ready for an epic end-of-summer sale, because Everlane is discounting 150 styles for up to 50% off.
- Express: Take an extra 50% off or up to 70% off clearance men’s and women’s styles.
- EyeBuyDirect: Time for some new specks! Get 30% off lenses, plus 20% off frames with the code BIG SALE.
- Fenty Beauty: Get up to 50% off select items.
- First Aid Beauty: Save 15% on cleansers and exfoliators from the beauty brand when you use the code CLEAN15.
- Forever 21: Get 20% off your purchase of $50 or more with the code BMSM20 or 30% off your purchase of $85 or more with the code BMSM30.
- Gap: Snag 30% off your entire purchase, plus an extra 10% off with the code SMILE.
- Girlfriend Collective: Popular activewear and other apparel for women and men are up to 30% off.
- GlassesUSA: Take 65% off frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses with Free Rx lenses when you use the code LABOR65.
- Greats: Grab a new pair of kicks with an extra 25% off when you buy $75 or more in sale styles and use the code BYESUMMER.
- G-Star: Get 30% off full-price items, plus spend $150 and save 10%; spend $300 and save 15%; and spend $500 and save 20% on full-price and sale items.
- Halara: The athleisure brand is offering up to 50% off leggings, T-shirts starting at $9.95 and three items for 30% off.
- Hanes: Get up to 50% off sweats, tees and polos. Plus, buy three or more select styles and save an additional 20%.
- Indochino: The most popular everyday suits are now 20% off with the code COOL20.
- Italic: Underscored readers get $10 off an order of $50 or more when they use the code CNNUNDERSCORED.
- J.Crew: The brand’s “Bye Summer, Hello Fall” event is offering 40% off your purchase with the code HELLOFALL.
- Jachs New York: Revamp your back-to-office styles with up to 85% off men’s apparel and accessories sitewide.
- Jenni Kayne: Take 20% off sitewide on wardrobe and decor items with the code FRESHSTART.
- Jos A. Bank: Save up to 85% on clearance items, including suits, shirts, polos and more.
- Kate Somerville: Get a full-size Goat Milk Cleanser with any purchase over $80 when you use the code LABORDAYGM.
- Kate Spade: Sale styles are an extra 30% off with the code SOLONGSUMMER.
- Kay Jewelers: Treat yourself or a loved one to some new jewelry with 25% to 50% off everything.
- Kendra Scott: The brand’s gorgeous jewelry and more is now 20% off sitewide. Text subscribers get an additional 25% off.
- Kenneth Cole: Spend more and save more on shoes, accessories and more and get up to 50% off your purchase.
- Kiehl’s: Take 25% off sitewide on best-selling skincare and more.
- Korres: Take 40% off sitewide on natural and effective skin care products.
- Lands’ End: Take 50% off your purchase of men’s and women’s styles and accessories during the brand’s Labor Day promotion.
- Levi’s: Select items are 40% off and Red Tab members get 40% off sitewide.
- Life is Good: The brand is offering 25% off sitewide with the code 25FORYOU.
- Loft: Take 40% off one style, or 50% off two or more styles when you use the code YIPPEE.
- Lucky Brand: Men’s and women’s styles are up to 60% off for the Summer’s Last Hoorah event, no code necessary.
- Madewell: Sale styles are 30% off for the long weekend with code CHEERS.
- Marmot: The outdoor brand is offering 25% off sitewide with the code TAKE25.
- Men’s Warehouse: Save up to 85% on clearance items, including a range of suits both casual and dressy.
- Merrell: The shoe brand is offering 20% off on bestsellers and free shipping on orders over $49.
- Michael Kors: Fashionable bags and accessories already on sale are an additional 25% off.
- Modcloth: Regular-price items are 30% off with the code WKND30 and sale items are up to 80% off.
- Moosejaw: Full-price outdoor apparel and gear is 20% off with the code APPLECIDER, and select sale styles are 30% off.
- Mountain Hardwear: Select styles are 25% off for a limited time.
- Nordstrom Rack: Take an additional 25% off red-tag clearance items through Labor Day at the Clear the Rack event.
- Old Navy: Get up to 50% off storewide, including sale items, with clothing starting at $10.
- Original Penguin: Select styles are an extra 30% off, including T-shirts and more.
- OshKosh B’gosh: Baby, toddler and kids’ fashions are 50% off during the brand’s Labor Day promotion.
- Osprey Packs: Keep going with your outdoor adventures and get 25% off select products, including Exos/Eja, Porter, Archeon and Radial packs.
- Peach & Lily: Get up to 50% off K-beauty favorites from the beauty brand.
- Perry Ellis: Take an extra 30% off select items for the holiday.
- Philosophy: Select products are 30% off with the code LABORDAY.
- Prana: The sustainable clothing brand is offering 25% off a ton of products, including swimwear and Stretch Zion, for men and women.
- Puma: Take an extra 25% off sale and outlet styles to mark the end of the summer.
- Quay: Prescription glasses and sunglasses are up to $95 off, or buy one and get one free.
- Ray-Ban: Get up to $50 off polarized, chromance or evolve lenses.
- Sephora: Had your eye on a new serum or lipstick? Select must-have beauty items are up to 50% off until Sept. 6 or until supplies last.
- Sheertex: Regular-price items are now 15% off with the code LD15.
- Soko Glam: Take 20% off sitewide on some of K-beauty’s best products with the code SELFCARE20.
- Sorel: Step up your shoe collection with up to 40% off select styles.
- State Cashmere: Get ready for fall with 15% off all collections with the code LABORDAY2021.
- Stila: Our favorite liquid eyeliner and many more beauty finds are 25% off with the code LABORDAY25.
- Sunglass Hut: Get $30 off polarized shades during the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale.
- Taylor Stitch: Look fresh to death with 20% off sitewide, including new releases, and an additional 20% off the already discounted pre-funding items in the WorkShop.
- The North Face: Save 30% on select styles of fleeces, jackets and more.
- Theory: Everything is 50% to 80% off at the Theory Outlet’s Labor Day sale.
- ThirdLove: Sleep in style with up to 30% off select sleep and lounge styles during the holiday weekend. 10
- Threadless: Underscored readers get an exclusive 25% off with the code CNN25.
- Tie Bar: Heading back to the office? Get your tie game together and take 20% off sitewide on regular-price items and an additional 20% off sale-price items with the code LABORDAY.
- Under Armour: Take an extra 25% off outlet products, plus free shipping on orders worth $60+ with the code LDW25.
- United By Blue: Take 25% off sitewide with the code DOGDAYS.
- Vineyard Vines: Take up to 60% off all sale styles during the brand’s Summer Send-Off Sale.
- Yummie: Already marked-down apparel and accessories are now an additional 30% off for Labor Day and get an additional 10% off with the code YACNN10
- Zales: The more you buy, the more you’ll save at Zales’ Labor Day sale. Get up to 25% off through Monday.
Tech and electronics
- Acer: Save up to $700 on gaming gear through Sept. 5.
- Adorama: Cameras, computers and much more are marked down at the Labor Day Sale.
- BioLite: Enjoy new outdoor lighting for your backyard with 20% off sitewide at BioLite.
- Casely: Orders of $35 or more will get 35% off when you use the code SUNSET.
- Case-Mate: Get 30% off sitewide on cases for all your gadgets with the code LD30.
- Courant: Use code DORM25 to take 25% off your purchase of bestselling wireless charging devices.
- GoPro: Save $150 on the HERO9 Black.
- HP: Save big on a variety of laptops, including up to 35% off Chromebooks, up to 22% off Omen Laptops and up to 20% off Envy Laptops. If you spend over $599, you’ll also receive an additional 5% off your order with the code HP21LDS5.
- Lenovo: Need new tech before you head back to school? Get up to 75% off select electronics and 50% off select PCs now from Lenovo.
- Loftie Clock: Take 20% off this stylish alarm clock with the code LABORDAY, marking the price to $119.
- Monoprice: Save up to 69% at the Better Than Black Friday Sale, featuring deals on wall mounts, cables, networking and more.
- Newegg: Shop the Labor Day Sale for up to 65% off PCs, monitors, gaming gear, TVs and more.
- Philips Hue: Buy two bulbs, get one free at the Summer of Hue event, plus take 15% off when you buy three or more select products.
- PhoneSoap: Use code LABOR20 to take 20% off the larger HomeSoap UV sanitizer.
- Ring: Find deals on alarm kits, cameras and a Video Doorbell 3.
- Sonix: Save 40% on phone cases with code LABOR40, which is automatically added at checkout.
- World Wide Stereo: Use code LABORDAY to save even more on already discounted audio equipment.
