Nothing signals the end of summer like kids going back to school, pumpkin spice lattes returning to Starbucks and, of course, Labor Day sales. Today we’re focusing on the latter, as the upcoming holiday is shaping up to host enough fantastic deals on electronics to make Black Friday blush.

While Labor Day proper doesn’t hit until Sept. 6, many of its best offers begin several days before and last long after the three-day weekend has wrapped. With that in mind, we’ve scoured the internet to compile a tech-focused list that’ll point you to the best prices on laptops, gaming gear, smartwatches and more.

Laptops

Samsung CB4 11.6-Inch Intel Celeron Chromebook ($129, originally $299; walmart.com)

Walmart Samsung CB4 11.6-Inch Intel Celeron Chromebook

If you’re looking for a back-to-school Chromebook that won’t break the bank, this Samsung one fits the bill and then some. Sporting a super-portable, lightweight design and an impressive — for the price — 4GB RAM and 32GB hard drive, it’s perfect for all your on-the-go email, word processing and internet needs. Toss in its obscenely low price, and it’s practically disposable.

Lenovo Celeron Touch Chromebook ($199, originally $309.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Lenovo Celeron Touch Chromebook

Craving a bit more versatility in a Chromebook but still shopping on a tight budget? This Lenovo laptop’s got your back. Its specs and size are comparable to the above deal, but its 2-in-1 convertibility and touch screen make it a much more flexible machine for just another $70.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop ($289.99, originally $499; amazon.com)

Amazon Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

At over $200 off, this Acer Chromebook offers one of the holiday’s deepest laptop discounts. But don’t let that sizable price drop fool you, as this puppy’s packed with many of the same features as its costlier counterparts. Thanks to its convertibility and 11.6 HD touch display, it’s also incredibly versatile.

2020 Apple MacBook Air ($849.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air

If you’ve got your heart set on an Apple laptop but can’t stomach its typical $1,000-plus starting prices, now’s the time to strike. MacBook Airs rarely see big sales, so this feature-packed model — sporting an impressive 4.8 stars and 8,700 reviews on Amazon — is likely the best deal you’ll see until Black Friday.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 ($699, originally $959; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7

If a Surface Pro is more your style, Microsoft’s answer to the iPad can currently be scored at a hefty discount. This Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch touch screen, Intel processor, 4GB of memory and a 128GB solid-state drive (SSD). At just $699, its price also falls far south of the competition’s most comparable offerings.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro ($749.99, originally $1,299.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung’s got a ton of great trade-in deals on its signature Galaxy Book laptops. Whether you’re in the market for a basic back-to-school model or a beefier version with more advanced features, Samsung’s got something tailored to your needs. And regardless of which Book you go with, you’ll also score a free pair of Galaxy wireless earbuds.

Gaming PCs and laptops

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC ($1,077.99, originally $1,469.99; dell.com)

Dell Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC

Alienware’s considered the granddaddy of PC gaming, but that reputation typically comes at a premium cost. The Aurora R12 rig bucks this trend for Labor Day, offering a beast of a machine for $1,077.99. On top of being stacked with an Intel i5 11500F processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, its base unit contains 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED Gaming Laptop ($1,399.99, originally $1,899.00; amazon.com)

Amazon Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED Gaming Laptop

A powerful gaming laptop in a portable package, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED delivers high-end performance in a thin, lightweight shell. Best of all, Amazon’s currently selling it for nearly $500 off its list price. Toss in a stunning Samsung 4K UHD AMOLED 15.6 display, and its ability to produce eye-popping visuals is as impressive as its performance and price.

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020 ($1,173, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020

Razer’s gaming laptops are beasts, but their power is usually accompanied by an equally monstrous price tag. That makes this $300-plus discount on its popular, well-reviewed Razer Blade 15 an especially sweet deal. With specs to spare — including an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti — and plenty of bells and whistles, like RGB lighting, it packs performance, visual prowess and plenty of style at a price that won’t punish your wallet.

Razer Blade Kraken Gaming Headset ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Razer Blade Kraken Gaming Headset

If you’re ponying up for a high-end gaming PC or laptop, you may want to take the plunge on a new headset. Razer’s Kraken Tournament Edition is a premium, full-featured peripheral — complete with THX 7.1 surround sound and USB-connected audio enhancer — that’ll perfectly complement your new rig while adding surprisingly little cost to your total gaming setup.

Smartphones

iPhone 11 (free with new line, originally $599; verizon.com)

Verizon iPhone 11

You won’t find a better price than “free” when shopping for a new iPhone. That’s right, Apple’s smartphone is currently gratis — when you add a new, unlimited-plan line — at Verizon. While it’s not the latest and greatest iPhone 12, it still boasts many of the best features of the current-gen models. Also, did we mention it’s free?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ($549.99, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

If Samsung is more your speed and style, there are also some good deals to be had on its popular Galaxy smartphones. In fact, Amazon is currently slashing the cost on the Cloud Navy version of the Samsung Galaxy S20. If you’re an Android user who doesn’t want to commit to a contract, this highly rated, factory-unlocked gadget is the way to go.

Earbuds

Apple AirPods ($119, originally $159; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirPods

As with anything branded with the Apple logo, AirPods don’t see many sales, at least not substantial ones. That makes Amazon’s current $119 offer for standard AirPods with a wired charging case well worth a look. At a whopping $40 off, you can finally recycle those cheap Apple wannabe buds in favor of the real deal.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro

Surprisingly, you can score an even better deal on the Pro version of Apple’s popular wireless earbuds. For $189.99, you’re getting the same great headphones and then some, with the addition of noise cancellation tech and sweat and water resistance. The Pro version also comes packed with different size silicone tips, ensuring a more customized fit.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($99.99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Apple’s buds aren’t the only ones getting a little Labor Day deal love, as Samsung’s ear-soothing peripherals are also seeing their prices slashed. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently $50 off at Best Buy. Featuring noise cancellation and a charging case, these wireless earbuds are a great fit — at a great price — for Galaxy users.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE ($329.99, originally $359; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple Watch SE

Apple Watches are one of the most sought-after items come Black Friday, but you needn’t wait until the year’s biggest shopping day to slap one of these coveted gadgets on your wrist. The Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular model is currently available at Amazon for nearly $30 off the site’s list price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 ($299.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung stalwarts can also score a sweet smartwatch deal, as the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 has been cut by $100 at Best Buy. While featuring a less tech-heavy aesthetic than Apple’s popular wrist computer, this Android device packs plenty of bells and whistles, including a robust suite of fitness-tracking functions.

Fitbit Charge 4 ($129, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit’s Charge 5 may be getting all the attention lately, but its predecessor more than holds its own — and at a much lower price. Amazon’s offering a good deal on the Charge 4, a fantastic fitness tracker that’s brimming with features, including heart rate and sleep monitors as well as GPS. Whether you’re new to the smartwatch craze or looking to upgrade, the Charge 4’s a great choice for fitness fans of all stripes.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 ($272.37, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4

Garmin’s been quietly upping its smartwatch game, perfecting its devices to challenge the likes of Apple and Fitbit. Its Vivoactive 4 is one of its best models, featuring everything from fitness and sleep tracking to GPS and the ability to download music tracks. Of course, the 45mm device is made all the more appealing by this awesome Amazon deal.

Fossil Gen 5 ($206, originally $295; amazon.com)

Amazon Fossil Gen 5

The Fossil Gen 5 combines style, tech and a steep price cut. At nearly $90 off, this smartwatch includes many of the features of its counterparts at a fraction of the cost. Sporting a slick, stainless steel design, it packs a GPS, heart rate monitor and fitness tracking. Toss in thousands of cosmetic face options, and it’s as stylish as it is functional.

Smart home devices

Ring Video Doorbell ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell

Want to dive into the smart home craze but not sure where to start? Ring’s popular video doorbell is the perfect jumping-in point, as it’s simple to set up and easily connects to your smartphone. Even better, its standard wired version is currently available at Amazon for $15 off its list price.

Ring Stick Up Cam ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam

Get some peace of mind at a great price with Ring’s Stick Up Cam. The versatile, battery-powered security device can be quickly set up indoors or out, allowing you to check in on your home remotely. The HD camera, currently $20 off at Amazon, can also be paired with Alexa and controlled from your smartphone.

Nest Smart Thermostat ($219, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon Nest Smart Thermostat

Looking to take your smart home setup to the next level without costly upgrades? The Nest Smart Thermostat is an affordable option that can also save you money over the long haul. The device not only allows you to remotely control your heating, ventilation and AC systems, but it also cuts energy costs by adapting to your daily routines and adjusting climate preferences accordingly.

Ring Alarm Kit ($159.99, originally $239.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Ring Alarm Kit

Up your smart home game with this fantastic deal on Ring’s five-piece security alarm, an intuitive system that’s incredibly easy to set up and control with the Ring app. The DIY bundle’s $159.99 price is made all the sweeter by the fact that it includes a third-generation Echo Dot, which adds even more home-protecting features via Alexa.

Echo Show 8 ($79.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 8

Enjoy all the conveniences of Alexa at a cost that won’t bust your budget with this offer on the first-generation Echo Show 8. The HD smart screen can be used to quickly access weather and traffic reports, make video calls and even help cook dinner by displaying favorite recipes. The Show can also be easily connected to other compatible smart home devices, such as lights, security cameras and thermostats.

