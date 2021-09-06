CNN —

Labor Day is almost here, and that means great opportunities to save on all types of furniture to restyle your home. With summer coming to a close and retailers shifting their seasonal inventory, the holiday weekend is a particularly great chance to score deals on outdoor and patio items. Retailers are slashing prices on furniture for both inside and outside, with some of the best discounts happening on sofas, dining sets, coffee tables, luxurious recliners and more.

Below, check out the best Labor Day furniture deals you can shop right now.

Allform

Allform, which specializes in modular, customizable pieces in performance fabrics, is offering 20% off sitewide with code LDAY20. As always, products come with a 100-day trial, free delivery and a lifetime warranty.

Save on the brand’s 3-Seat Sofa featuring a reversible chaise ($1,895, originally $2,369; allform.com), and your choice of leather or seven fabric colors. Need something smaller? You can also shop for custom loveseats (starting at $1,145, originally $1,431; allform.com), comfy armchairs (starting at $645, originally $869; allform.com) and versatile ottomans (starting at $295, originally $369; allform.com).

Article

The online-only furniture company’s sale is already underway and will last through midnight on Sept. 6. Get up to 30% off tables, decor, ottomans, chairs and more.

Upgrade your home office with the sleek Svelti Office Chair ($59, originally $69; article.com), which comes in six monochromatic hues, and the classy, brass-topped Koepel Table Lamp ($149, originally $159; article.com). Another great bet is the popular Kirun Extendable Table ($1,199, originally $1,299; article.com), made from solid wood and featuring two removable leaves.

Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture’s Labor Day sale runs all the way through Sept. 13. Snag up to 60% off storewide, plus an extra 10% off outdoor furniture with the code LASTCHANCE. Upgrade your lounge time with up to 35% off reclining furniture, 40% off sofas and 45% off TV stands. Dining room sets are up to 60% off, while home office furniture is up to 50% off.

Check out the highly rated Cloverbrook 4-Piece Outdoor Conversation Set ($1,424.99, originally $2,099.99; ashleyfurniture.com), which comes with a wicker-framed sofa, two chairs and a coffee table. We also love the beachy look of the Clare View Outdoor Sofa ($749.99, originally $1,299.99; ashleyfurniture.com).

Bed Bath & Beyond

The home store is slashing prices by up to 60% for its Labor Day clearance event.

Looking for some eye-catching decor? The Bee & Willow Home Mango Wood Side Table ($47.99, originally $79.99; bedbathandbeyond.com) features angular legs and a chic marble surface. With its decorative wheels and gold accents, the O&O by Olivia & Oliver Bar Cart ($67.49, originally $149.99; bedbathandbeyond.com) will make at-home happy hours more festive. The Martha Stewart Searles Bench in Green ($239.99, originally $299.99; bedbathandbeyond.com) is another great pick, and will add a gorgeous pop of color to your living room or entryway.

Burrow

One of the most popular couch-in-a-box brands, Burrow, is offering up to $750 off your order with code LDW21 through Sunday, Sept. 12.

Save on lots of Burrow’s modular seating pieces, including the Range 3-Piece Sofa ($1,345.50, originally $1,495; burrow.com), which, like all of Burrow’s couches, offers your choice of stain- and scratch-resistant fabric along with multiple customization options. The solid wood Serif Coffee Table ($355.50, originally $395; burrow.com) features a modern yet minimal design and two finish options. Burrow also makes durable and modern rugs, pillows, throws and more to complete your room’s look.

Home Depot

The Home Depot has slashed prices across the store, including on hundreds of furniture items.

Save a whopping $1,285 and lounge in style with the Titan Osaki Black Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair ($1,849, originally $3,134.04; homedepot.com). We also love the rustic ratan seat on the StyleWell Black Metal Bar Stool ($84.65, originally $134; homedepot.com).

Kathy Kuo Home

Snag 20% off sitewide from Tuesday, Aug. 31 to Tuesday, Sept. 7 with the code LBD2021.

Make your patio feel like a beachside bistro with the bestselling Ben Coastal Beach Woven Rattan Armchair ($328, originally $410; kathkuohome.com). For indoors, we love the breezy look of the Carmela Midcentury Modern Cane Mango Wood Black Iron Media Console ($1,599.20, originally $1,999; kathykuohome.com). The chic Ava Modern Classic Gray Performance Chaise Lounge ($1,359.20, originally $1,699; kathykuohome.com) would make for another sophisticated addition to any living room.

Inside Weather

Inside Weather lets you customize everything from arm height to wood finish to cushion plushness on its stylish line of sectionals, dining tables and more. Right now you can save more the more you spend, with 20% off orders of $2,500 or more, 15% off orders of $1,500 or more and 10% off orders of $500 or more.

Cushy sofas start at $1,103, ottomans at just $150 and armchairs at $399. Check out the made-to-order Custom Brooklyn Sofa (starting at $2,404; insideweather.com), which offers a huge variety of “life-proof” upholstery options. And for the ultimate lounging experience, scoop up the Modular Bondi Armchair ($900, originally $1,710; insideweather.com), featuring the brand’s deepest, softest seat.

Ramour and Flanigan

Now through Labor Day, the furniture giant is offering up to 15% off or 60 months no interest financing on more than 4,000 items. Save on sofas and sectionals, chairs and recliners, dining room sets, tables, beds and more.

Take lounging to the next level with the Nesbit Power Lift Recliner ($1,034.95, originally $1,149.95; raymourflanigan.com), complete with a footrest extension and lay-flat option. The tapered legs of the Miranda Rectangular Cocktail Table ($296.95, originally $329.95; raymourflanigan.com) will add a midcentury modern vibe to the living room. The Lean Living Bookcase ($224.95, originally $249.95; raymourflanigan.com), made from solid acacia wood, is another great pick for showing off your favorite home decor.

Overstock

Overstock has marked down thousands of items for its Labor Day Clearance Sale. Get an extra 25% off select furniture for the patio, living room, dining room and bedroom, while home office and kids’ furniture are both up to 20% off.

Now’s a great time to scoop up nuLoom’s Handmade Moroccan Pouf ($138.97, originally $188.99; overstock.com), which can work as both a coffee table and ottoman. Save more than $80 on the bestselling EdgeMod Brinley Steel Counter Stool Set ($305.80, originally $389.40; overstock.com), perfect for breakfast or drinks around a kitchen island. Looking to make your home office a little more fun? The Belleze 2-Drawer Computer Desk ($118.99, originally $165.99; overstock.com) features gold metal legs and drawer pulls to accent its sleek white top.

Wayfair

Wayfair’s End of Season Outdoor sale is packed with deals, including up to 50% off outdoor seating, patio sets from $350, patio dining from $250 and umbrellas from $75.

The Ebern Designs Aguasvivas Cotton Weave Chair Hammock ($49.99, originally $83.99; wayfair.com) is perfect for lazy days in the sun, while the Bartlesville 4-Person Dining Set ($539.99, originally $619.99; wayfair.com) is a must for backyard picnics. Looking for a full patio set? The Beachcrest Home Delorenzo 4-Person Seating Group ($369.99, originally $763.22; wayfair.com) is a whopping 52% off and has more than 2,000 5-star reviews.

