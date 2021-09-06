CNN —

Whether your fridge is on the fritz, you just know your washer is about to conk out or you’ve been lying in wait for a big sale to bring the price down on that whole new kitchen suite you’ve been eyeing, Labor Day appliance sales are the perfect time to give your home a refresh.

Not sure where to start shopping? We’ve scoured the stores for nine great retailers offering big savings this Labor Day. From air fryers to dishwashers to air conditioners to electric ranges, here are the best places to find deals on appliances now through the long weekend.

Home Depot

Save up to 30% on select appliances during The Home Depot’s Labor Day sale now through Sept. 15. For the kitchen, you’ll find deals like more than $1,600 off a stainless steel Samsung suite, which features a French door refrigerator, top-control built-in dishwasher, electric range and over-the-range microwave. Need a laundry upgrade? Consider this LG Electronics graphite steel laundry center with a front-load washer and electric dryer, now 26% off at $1,698, originally $2,299. And if it’s small appliances you’re after, grab up to 20% off select air fryers, cookers, blenders, pans and more.

Best Buy

If new appliances are on your home remodel wish list, check out the Labor Day specials going on now through Sept. 15 at Best Buy. In addition to the company’s price match guarantee, featured offers include up to 20% off select Samsung major appliances, including this high-efficiency, stackable, smart front-load washer, now $749.99, originally $1,034.99; washer and dryer bundles, including LG’s high-efficiency stackable front-load washer and electric dryer, now $300 off at $1,399.98; and a slew of small kitchen appliances, including $65 off the Insignia digital air fryer, now priced at $54.99.

Lowe's

Grab up to $500 off select major appliances now through Sept. 15 during the Lowe’s Labor Day sale (save $150 when you spend $1,499, $300 when you spend $1,999 and $500 when you spend $2,499). Plus, you’ll receive free local delivery on major appliances when you spend $299, not to mention rebate offers on several sale items. Qualifying bestsellers include Whirlpool’s four-door refrigerator with an exterior ice and water dispenser and GE’s stacked laundry center.

Wayfair

Visit Wayfair’s site now through Sept. 6 for the site’s Labor Day Clearance event, which includes select major appliances. Frigidaire’s portable air conditioner with remote gets 4.5-star reviews and is now 19% off at $449.99. NewAir’s highly rated freestanding beverage refrigerator is marked down 9% to $317.72. And with more than 18,600 reviews averaging nearly 5 stars, GE’s freestanding gas range with a griddle is now 24% off at $629.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The Labor Day Clearance Event is on now at Bed Bath & Beyond, with up to 60% off select items through Sept. 6, including small kitchen appliances. We’ve got our eye on Cuisinart’s cordless mini chopper, now 20% off at $63.99, Capresso’s cool-looking glass water kettle, now 25% off at $44.99 and Cuisinart’s cordless hand mixer, now 20% off at $63.99.

Sears

Score up to 35% off select appliances now through Sept. 11 during the annual Labor Day Event at Sears. Upgrade your laundry room with a Kenmore top-load washer and electric dryer bundle, marked down $460 to $979.98; take $400 off a Kenmore top-freezer refrigerator, now $699.99; get a Kenmore built-in dishwasher for $599.99, marked down $120; or snag a three-piece Frigidaire kitchen package, with a French door refrigerator, electric induction range and over-the-range microwave, marked down $465.79 to $3,327.12.

AJ Madison

During the Labor Day Appliance Sale at AJ Madison, you’ll find savings on appliance packages, ranges, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, washers and dryers, air conditioners and more. Some worth noting: This Samsung side-by-side washer and dryer set, marked down 22% to $1,465; this XO wall-mount chimney range hood, now $649 and 20% off; and this four-piece Samsung package that features a French door fridge, gas range, dishwasher and microwave marked down 18% to $5,112.50.

Goedekers

Save up to 65% off select appliances now during Goedekers’ Labor Day sale, which includes cooktops, ovens and ranges, refrigerators and freezers, dishwashers and more. Whirlpool’s side-by-side refrigerator is marked down from $1,704 to $1,684 with rebates available; Maytag’s stainless steel dishwasher is now $829; and a two-piece Whirpool laundry package is marked down to $1,208, including a front-load electric dryer and top-load washer.

Overstock

Comb through tons of deep discounts during Overstock’s Labor Day clearance event, now through Sept. 13, which includes 70% off thousands of items and free shipping on everything. In the appliance category, we spotted 31% off this Keystone mini fridge, $350 off this highly rated stainless steel Zline electric range and dozens of small appliance sales, including this PowerXL air fryer, Aroma rice cooker and KitchenAid blender.

