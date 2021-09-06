CNN —

Sure, this Labor Day there’ll be barbecues, camping trips, picnics and a prized day off from work, but the unofficial end of summer also brings with it a slew of amazing sales — The Home Depot’s annual Labor Day sale being one of them.

Now through Sept. 15, you’ll find great deals on appliances, patio furniture, smart home items, home decor and more, with up to $100 off select items while supplies last. To get you started on your savings, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best offers from the sale to help give your space a refresh just in time for fall.

Patio and outdoor furniture

Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner and Condiment Rack ($199, originally $249; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner and Condiment Rack

Host the whole gang for the next big football game with this large grill that features five stainless steel burners, a stainless steel lid and control panels, porcelain cast-iron cooking grids and two wheels that make it easy to move when you’re done. Use the side burner to whip up a side dish or sauce, the front condiment tray for storage and side shelves for extra prep space. Score!

Z Grills Pellet Grill and Smoker ($649, originally $759; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Z Grills Pellet Grill and Smoker

Love wood fire flavor but prefer the ease of propane or gas when you grill? This pellet system, now 14% off, offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to grill, smoke, barbecue, sear, roast, bake and braise with one device. It also features a digital temperature control that adds pellets automatically, an electric auto-start ignition and an LED temp display.

Leisure Made Monticello 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set ($629, originally $699; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Leisure Made Monticello 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

This comfy, cozy all-weather wicker bistro set comes with a rustproof aluminum frame, two chairs and a side table. Pillows are not included, but at $70 off, you’ll have enough savings to pick up a few to match your decor.

Backyard X-Scapes Natural Rolled Bamboo Fence ($83.43, originally $92.70; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Backyard X-Scapes Natural Rolled Bamboo Fence

Grant yourself the gift of a little more patio privacy with this bamboo screen fencing that attaches easily to a chain-link fence or gate or can simply be used as a decorative accent. Durable, eco-friendly and measuring 4 feet by 8 feet, the wires can be snipped to shorten the length or height to your choosing.

HDX 55-Gallon Tough Storage Tote ($29.98, originally $35.98; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot HDX 55-Gallon Tough Storage Tote

Keep your gardening, grilling or other outdoor tools organized and protected with this durable storage piece that comes with a snap-fit lid and plenty of space for your stuff. Slots allow you to lock it up if you choose, side handles make it easy to carry and during The Home Depot’s Labor Day sale, it’s 17% off.

Appliances

Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator ($2,699, originally $2,999; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Upgrade your kitchen instantly with this stainless steel fridge that features drawers with four temperature settings, adjustable shelves, a fingerprint-resistant finish, in-door ice and water dispenser and LED interior lighting. It’s also Wi-Fi enabled so you can monitor and control the temperature from anywhere via your phone. Get it for $300 off now through Sept. 15.

LG Electronics Ultra-Large-Capacity Front-Load Washing Machine With Coldwash Technology ($698, originally $849; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot LG Electronics Ultra-Large-Capacity Front-Load Washing Machine With Coldwash Technology

Take $151 off this bestselling washing machine through Sept. 15 and get clothes extra clean extra fast. With a large 4.5-cubic-foot capacity, you can do fewer loads, and six different wash motions help with everything from delicates to stubborn stains. The cold wash option works on pretty much all wash cycles and fabrics, and it’s made to be quiet, so no worrying about it waking up the kids during nap time.

GE Over-the-Range Microwave in Stainless Steel ($238, originally $309; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot GE Over-the-Range Microwave in Stainless Stee

Score 23% off this easy-to-use microwave that saves precious counter space by fitting over your oven. Its 1.6-cubic-foot capacity makes it big enough to heat up small casserole dishes. Preprogrammed cooking levels (think beverage, popcorn, etc.) also make it convenient, and its glass turntable can be turned off or on depending on what you’re cooking or heating.

Samsung Stainless Steel Built-In Dishwasher ($848, originally $1,110; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Samsung Stainless Steel Built-In Dishwasher

Now through Sept. 15, take 24% off this whisper-quiet three-rack dishwasher that features a unique sliding spray bar to get everything sparkling clean, plus an auto-release door that opens when it’s done to help speed up dry time.

Frigidaire Frost-Free Upright Freezer With Reversible Door ($602, originally $669; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Frigidaire Frost-Free Upright Freezer With Reversible Door

Tired of trying to cram all your groceries into a freezer drawer? Now’s a great time to add a second freezer to your basement or garage. This model, 10% off through Sept. 15, offers plenty of space with its 13-cubic-foot capacity. It also has interior LED lighting to make it easier to find stuff, adjustable controls and a door ajar alarm so you won’t accidentally leave it open.

Home decor

StyleWell Spiral 7-Foot-by-9-Foot Geometric Medallion Area Rug ($99, originally $109; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot StyleWell Spiral 7-Foot-by-9-Foot Geometric Medallion Area Rug

Breathe new life into any room with this spiral medallion patterned indoor rug in shades of soft gray. At 55 inches thick, it’s comfy for your feet, while its synthetic fabric is durable and fade- and stain-resistant, making it a no-brainer for high-traffic areas.

Home Decorators Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror ($125.30, originally $179; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Home Decorators Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror

Spruce up your entryway, bedroom or living space with this classic arched mirror that measures 35.4 inches by 23.6 inches. The black composite frame matches most home decor styles and the installed D-rings make it easy to hang with nails or anchors. Better yet, it’s now 30% off.

Art3d 12-Inch-by-12-Inch Gray Peel-and-Stick Tile Backsplash, 10-Pack ($3.60 per square foot, originally $4.24; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Art3d 12-Inch-by-12-Inch Gray Peel-and-Stick Tile Backsplash, 10-Pack

Been dying to redo your kitchen but the expense keeps stopping you? Try a little DIY makeover with these peel-and-stick backsplash tiles. Antibacterial and anti-mold, they’re heat- and moisture-resistant, clean up easily and can be cut and trimmed to fit your space. Snag them — and a fun upgrade — now for 15% off.

Home Decorators Collection Ashby Park Color-Changing ILED Bronze Ceiling Fan With Remote Control ($119, originally $139; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Home Decorators Collection Ashby Park Color-Changing ILED Bronze Ceiling Fan With Remote Control

Add not only a handsome cooling piece to your room but also some serious ambiance with this 52-inch ceiling fan. It comes with an LED light kit that allows you to choose soft white, warm white or daylight hues as well as a dimmer option. The bronze finish and frosted white glass shade give it a contemporary look, and an included remote control makes operating it a, well, breeze. With more than 1,600 ratings and a nearly 5-star average, it’s a smart bet to pick up now, especially when it’s 14% off.

Serta Augustus 32-Seater Convertible Tuxedo Sofa ($606.52, originally $729.99; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Serta Augustus 32-Seater Convertible Tuxedo Sofa

Been meaning to upgrade that old worn-out futon for something new for a while now? Take 17% off this gray sofa that converts to a full bed with a high-density foam cushion. Bring on the houseguests!

Smart home

Ring Wireless Alarm Home Security Kit ($199.99, originally $249.99; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Ring Wireless Alarm Home Security Kit

Feel safer at home when you install Ring’s security system that sends notifications to your phone or tablet when motion is detected or doors or windows are opened. The second-generation eight-piece kit includes a keypad with emergency buttons, a 24-hour backup battery, siren and more, and is made to be set up with ease.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum ($499.99, originally $549; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum

If you’ve been considering a robot vacuum for a while, now’s the time to strike, with $49 in savings through Sept. 15. This super-handy model can be programmed to clean your floors when you choose, emptying what it sweeps up into a dirt disposal bag you only need to empty about once every two months. Smart navigation means it can track both carpets and hardwoods, and reviewers say it works great on pet hair too.

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Smart Thermostat ($69, originally $88.16; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Smart Thermostat

No need to waste time continually changing your thermostat with this handy Wi-Fi digital number, now 22% off, that allows you to adjust, program and check your home’s temperature using your smartphone. Easy to install, it features a backlit digital display, smart alerts and notifications, monthly energy reports and more.

EZVIZ Wired Outdoor Smart Floodlight Security Camera With Alarm System ($129.99, originally $149.99; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot EZVIZ Wired Outdoor Smart Floodlight Security Camera With Alarm System

Sleep safer knowing this smart night vision camera with a floodlight and alarm system is installed on your property. WIth real-time motion notifications and a sensor that will blast floodlights in the direction you place the bulbs, it works with the EZVIZ app and features two-way audio. Save $20 during The Home Depot’s Labor Day sale.

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Camera ($179, originally $229; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Camera

Take 22% off this bestseller now and gain some piece of mind when you receive clear images of who’s at your door. With 24/7 streaming, you can review video, receive alerts when people come to your door whether they ring the bell or not, use a talk function or provide a prerecorded message.

