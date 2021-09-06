CNN —

Best Buy is having a Labor Day appliance sale for household gadgets big and small. You can find discounts on most large appliance manufacturers such as Samsung or LG ranging up to 25% off. If you’re looking for a new coffee maker, air purifier or air fryer, there are deals to be found as well.

Best Buy is also offering 24-month no-interest financing for appliance purchases over $999 on a Best Buy Credit card. The deals are going on through Sept. 15, and to help you navigate your way through them, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best to fit any budget.

Deals under $100

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker ($59.99, originally $99.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurigs are convenient, but the larger models take up a lot of space to accommodate larger water reservoirs and heating elements. This limited-edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker uses the same K-Cups as larger models, but its compact blue-and-white design takes up less counter space, making it ideal for someone in a studio apartment or dorm room where counter space is at a premium.

Chefman 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer ($75.99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Chefman 8-qt Digital Air Fryer

With over 1,500 reviews and a rating of 4.7 stars, this Chefman air fryer will get the job done. The 8-quart basket should be enough to cook for your family, whether it’s a basket of french fries or some healthy veggies. It has a temperature range of 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with presets on the front of the unit for common foods like fish or chicken.

Magic Bullet Blender ($29.99, originally $39.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Magic Bullet Blender

Whether you’re making smoothies or whipping up a quick pesto, the Magic Bullet Blender is the ideal option for fast jobs and small countertops. Once you’re done making your drink or snack, the flip-to-go lid allows you to take it with you, and the cups are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning later on.

Bella Pro Series 2 Digital Touch-Screen Toaster ($39.99, originally $49.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Bella Pro Series 2 Digital Touchscreen Toaster

With 1,000 watts of power and seven different shade settings, this toaster creates the perfect crispy slice of bread every time. Anti-jam settings and auto-shutoff ensures smaller pieces of bread never get caught within the toasting slots, and you never burn yourself trying to retrieve them.

George Foreman Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press ($41.99, originally $49.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy George Foreman Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press

This indoor grill that will fit comfortably on your countertop heats up 35% faster than previous models, speeding up your cook time for meats, veggies and pressed sandwiches. The grill plate is also nonstick, making for easy cleanup after you’re done cooking.

Deals under $500

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan ($299, originally $399; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan

Suffer from allergies? Well, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying fan has a built-in 360-degree filtration system that uses carbon to clean the air in your home. You can set the fan to remain static or rotate up to 70 degrees to improve airflow. According to Dyson, this particular fan is designed for an area as big as 800 square feet.

Ninja Mega Kitchen 72-Ounce Blender ($159, originally $199; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Ninja Mega Kitchen 72-Ounce Blender

Whether you’re constantly making yourself smoothies or mixing drinks after work for friends and family, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System should get the job done. It has a capacity of 72 ounces and 1,500 watts of overall power to chew through ice, frozen fruit or whatever the latest trend is for morning smoothies. Included in the box are two 16-ounce blender cups and a 64-ounce bowl you can use as a food processor.

Insignia Retro 3.1-Cubic-Foot Mini Fridge With Top Freezer ($169.99, originally $209.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Insignia Retro 3.1 cu. ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer.

Style meets functionality in this sleek retro mini fridge that comes equipped with a top freezer. Perfectly sized for basements, offices or dorm rooms, the fridge also features adjustable shelves to help you fit your favorite snacks and drinks in whatever way you wish to organize them.

De’Longhi Digital All-in-One Combination Coffee and Espresso Machine ($239.95, originally $279.95; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy De'Longhi Digital All-in-One Combination Coffee and Espresso Machine

For those who are serious about their morning cup of joe, there’s the De’Longhi coffee and espresso machine. The dual heating system allows you to brew both coffee and espresso simultaneously, while the advanced steam wand helps to craft the perfect cappuccinos and lattes. The machine also features a 24-hour programmable digital touch screen, so you can preset your coffee to start brewing exactly when you’d like it.

Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier ($149.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier

Take away unwanted humidity from spaces like basements with this 35-pint model from Insignia. It can operate in up to a 2,000-square-foot space and can be run continuously, thanks to the drain hose connection.

Deals $500 and above

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum ($649, originally $799; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum

Vacuuming the floor is one of those chores that feels like there should be an easier way. And there is, thanks to iRobot’s Roomba lineup. The i7+ connects to Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to tell the robot to vacuum a specific spot in your house — and it actually listens. It comes with a docking station that not only keeps the i7+ charged, but it has enough storage to keep 60 days’ worth of dust and dirt as the small vacuum empties itself after each cleaning.

28-Cubic-Foot Samsung French Door Refrigerator ($1,899, originally $2,429; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy 28 Cu. Ft. Samsung French Door Refrigerator

With 28 cubic feet of space, this Samsung refrigerator has all the bells and whistles, including Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control and monitor its temperature from your smartphone through Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant and its SmartThings smart home platform.

4.5-Cubic-Foot LG Stackable Front-Load Washer ($699, originally $849.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy 4.5 Cu. Ft. LG Stackable Front-Load Washer

LG’s stackable front-load washer uses the company’s 6Motion technology that leverages six different washing motions to ensure your clothes are thoroughly cleaned and come out looking brand new. There’s even a mode dedicated to using cold water that promises to save you money without sacrificing cleanliness.

7.5-Cubic-Foot LG Stackable Electric Dryer ($699, originally $849; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy 7.5 Cu. Ft. LG Stackable Electric Dryer

Looking to complete the LG stackable set with a dryer? Best Buy has your back, and it even matches. The LG Stackable Electric Dryer is smart enough to detect if there’s still moisture and adjust drying time as needed. There’s even a setting that will lightly moisten your clothes and then use heat to rid them of any wrinkles. Sounds fancy.

Samsung StormWash 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher ($699.99, originally $764.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Samsung StormWash 24-inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher

Powerful rotating spray jets in this dishwasher clean dishes at every angle, even the most tough-to-reach spots. It also runs quietly, and when the wash cycle is finished, the auto-release door automatically opens to allow air to circulate and help dishes dry more quickly.

