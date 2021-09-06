A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) The deadly effects of climate change -- increasingly extreme, unpredictable weather that cities were never designed to withstand -- have never been so apparent.

And yet, despite facing the same common threat, China and the United States -- the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters -- remain at odds when it comes to climate action.