(CNN) A toddler was found three days after he went missing in the Australian wilderness, authorities confirmed on Monday.

New South Wales (NSW) Police responded to reports just before 12.30 p.m. on Friday that three-year-old Anthony "AJ" Elfalak had gone missing from his family's property in the rural area of Putty, where he was last seen.

AJ is autistic and non-verbal, according to CNN affiliate Seven News

When he couldn't be found, officers organized an extensive search operation with the help of local authorities, including NSW Ambulance, State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service and the Volunteer Rescue Association.

They were also helped by hundreds of emergency service volunteers.

Read More