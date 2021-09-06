Vietnamese man jailed for five years for spreading coronavirus

Vietnam jailed a man on Monday for five years for breaking strict Covid-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, state media reported.

Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" at a one-day trial at the People's Court of the southern province of Ca Mau, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine. But new clusters of infections since late April have tarnished that record.

"Tung traveled back to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City ... and breached the 21-day quarantine regulations," the news agency said.

"Tung infected eight people, one of whom died due to the virus after one month of treatment," it added.

