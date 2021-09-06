A statue of Christopher Columbus in Mexico City will be replaced by one of an Indigenous woman

(CNN) A statue of Christopher Columbus that was removed last year from its position along Mexico City's main thoroughfare won't be returned to its former spot, city officials said.

Instead, it will be replaced by a statue of an Indigenous woman to recognize the contributions of Mexico's native peoples, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum, who made the announcement on Sunday , the Day of the Indigenous Woman, said the Italian colonizer's legacy is seen through "two visions": One that is Euro-Centric, and another that recognizes that civilizations existed in the Americas long before Columbus arrived.

"We owe it to them and we exist because of them," Sheinbaum said of Mexico's Indigenous peoples. "It is the history of our country and our homeland."

The pedestal where a statue of Christopher Columbus once stood is now empty in Mexico City.

The bronze Columbus statue was featured prominently on Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City's main avenue since the late 19th century. In October 2020, officials removed the statue from its pedestal for a scheduled restoration -- but they were considering the legacy of the man it remembered, city officials said, as Al Jazeera reported at the time.

