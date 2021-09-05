Colorado nurse transforms Covid vaccine vials into a work of art to show appreciation for healthcare workers

(CNN) A public health nurse in Colorado took empty Covid-19 vaccine vials and made them into beautiful art, paying tribute to her fellow healthcare workers.

Laura Weiss told CNN she was a retired nurse when Boulder County Public Health asked for help administering vaccines in February.

"I had noticed all these hundreds and hundreds of empty vaccine vials that were otherwise going to be wasted, and I thought they were just really beautiful and wanted to do something significant and meaningful with them," Weiss said.

Weiss got permission to use the glass Moderna vaccine vials and created a beautiful chandelier.

"I realized I wanted to do something with light because I just felt like it's been such a dark and challenging year for so many people that like the idea of bringing a light to this," she said.

