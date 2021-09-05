Florida man wearing body armor kills four people, including an infant in mother's arms, sheriff says

(CNN) A man outfitted in body armor who described himself as a "survivalist" fatally shot four people, including an infant in their mother's arms, outside Lakeland, Florida, early Sunday morning in what the Polk County Sheriff called an "active shooting rampage."

The man then engaged in a firefight with law enforcement officers before he was taken into custody, and he later attempted to take a gun from an officer at a hospital, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Afterward, deputies found four people dead: a man, a woman and the infant inside the home, and another woman inside a second house on the property, Judd said. An 11-year-old girl had also been shot multiple times and was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for surgery. Another child, originally reported as missing, was located alive and well, he said.

"This man killed four people this morning, tried to kill our deputies and then gave up," Judd said. The suspect described himself as "a survivalist" and confessed to being on meth, he said.

"He came here for a gun battle," Judd said. "We don't know why."

More photos from the scene of the quadruple homicide in #Lakeland https://t.co/D6DOaLLc7u pic.twitter.com/KNuIIqNhXh — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) September 5, 2021

