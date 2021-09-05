Gasoline leak at Detroit-area Ford plant prompts voluntary evacuations

(CNN) A gasoline leak at a Ford Motor Co. assembly plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, has prompted health officials to urge some residents in the city to evacuate because of hazardous benzene fumes.

Response teams were going door to door Sunday to encourage residents in affected areas to evacuate, Elizabeth Hertel, director of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services, said at a news conference. The evacuations are not mandatory, she said.

"We urge Michiganders in the affected areas to take swift action and evacuate their homes," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the state's health department, said in a statement

"You may not be able to see or smell the vapors that could put your health at risk, and we recommend everyone in the affected area consider relocating until further notice and we can confirm it is safe to return to your homes," Khaldun said.

Nine homes, a school and a business were voluntarily evacuated last week after hazardous fumes were discovered in the sewer system and in nearby homes, according to Michigan State police spokeswoman Bailey Wilkins.

