Start your week smart: Afghanistan, New Zealand, California, Texas, Pete Buttigieg
Updated 8:48 AM ET, Sun September 5, 2021
Unruly passenger behavior seems to have reached new heights with increasingly violent attacks aboard US planes. One flight attendant says children are behaving better than adults, and she's over it. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
By Faith Karimi
Taliban members intervene in a protest for women's rights in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Photo by Bilal Guler/Getty Images
Tuesday
The man accused of killing 10 people in a Colorado grocery store will have a court hearing Tuesday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 115 charges from the March shooting at King Soopers in Boulder.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled Tuesday for Eric Ronald Holder Jr., who is accused of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle and injuring two others in front of the late musician's clothing store in Los Angeles. Nipsey Hus