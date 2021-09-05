46 people hurt and 3 killed in Chicago shootings this weekend

(CNN) At least 46 people, including eight children, have been shot in Chicago over the weekend, according to police.

4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot twice in the head Friday night while inside a home on South Ellis Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said on its website. The bullets were fired from outside the home and came in through a window.

There were no witnesses, police said.

Six of the eight children were shot within a 12-hour period Saturday, when they were fired upon from a vehicle near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side, Chicago Police said. They were later listed in good condition at a local hospital, according to police.

In a mass shooting, two men and three women were in a large crowd on South Tripp Avenue when they were shot around midnight Friday night or Saturday morning by someone inside a black, four-door Nissan, according to police.