Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Germany's Johannes Floors celebrates after winning gold in a 400-meter race on Friday, September 3.
Great Britain's Lee Manning, right, passes the ball as he collides with teammate Gregg Warburton during a wheelchair basketball game against Japan on September 3.
Argentina's Florencia Belen Romero competes in the shot put on September 3.
Swimmers prepare for a backstroke race on Thursday, September 2.
Thailand's Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, left, competes against Azerbaijan's Royala Fataliyeva during a taekwondo match on September 2.
Wheelchair basketball players from the Netherlands celebrate after defeating Germany in a semifinal game on September 2.
Cyclists race at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, on September 2.
Japan's Shingo Kunieda reaches for a shot during a wheelchair tennis semifinal on September 2. He defeated Great Britain's Gordon Reid.
US cyclist Oksana Masters celebrates after winning gold in a road race on Wednesday, September 1.
Australia's Dylan Alcott helps volunteers dry the court before his wheelchair tennis match on September 1.
Brazil's Michel Gustavo Abraham de Deus competes in the long jump on August 31.
Brazil's Thalita Simplício, left, and Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Pérez López compete alongside their guides during a 100-meter race on Tuesday, August 31.
The United States' Ezra Frech competes in the high jump on August 31.
Russia's Viktoriia Lvova serves a ball during a wheelchair tennis match against Japan's Momoko Ohtani on Monday, August 30.
Cuba's Guillermo Varona Gonzalez competes in the javelin final on August 30.