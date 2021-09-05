Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 10:28 AM ET, Sun September 5, 2021

Germany&#39;s Johannes Floors celebrates after winning gold in a 400-meter race on Friday, September 3.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Germany's Johannes Floors celebrates after winning gold in a 400-meter race on Friday, September 3.
Hide Caption
1 of 53
Great Britain&#39;s Lee Manning, right, passes the ball as he collides with teammate Gregg Warburton during a wheelchair basketball game against Japan on September 3.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Great Britain's Lee Manning, right, passes the ball as he collides with teammate Gregg Warburton during a wheelchair basketball game against Japan on September 3.
Hide Caption
2 of 53
Argentina&#39;s Florencia Belen Romero competes in the shot put on September 3.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Argentina's Florencia Belen Romero competes in the shot put on September 3.
Hide Caption
3 of 53
Swimmers prepare for a backstroke race on Thursday, September 2.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Swimmers prepare for a backstroke race on Thursday, September 2.
Hide Caption
4 of 53
Thailand&#39;s Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, left, competes against Azerbaijan&#39;s Royala Fataliyeva during a taekwondo match on September 2.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Thailand's Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, left, competes against Azerbaijan's Royala Fataliyeva during a taekwondo match on September 2.
Hide Caption
5 of 53
Wheelchair basketball players from the Netherlands celebrate after defeating Germany in a semifinal game on September 2.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Wheelchair basketball players from the Netherlands celebrate after defeating Germany in a semifinal game on September 2.
Hide Caption
6 of 53
Cyclists race at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, on September 2.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Cyclists race at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, on September 2.
Hide Caption
7 of 53
Japan&#39;s Shingo Kunieda reaches for a shot during a wheelchair tennis semifinal on September 2. He defeated Great Britain&#39;s Gordon Reid.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Japan's Shingo Kunieda reaches for a shot during a wheelchair tennis semifinal on September 2. He defeated Great Britain's Gordon Reid.
Hide Caption
8 of 53
US cyclist Oksana Masters celebrates after winning gold in a road race on Wednesday, September 1.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
US cyclist Oksana Masters celebrates after winning gold in a road race on Wednesday, September 1.
Hide Caption
9 of 53
Australia&#39;s Dylan Alcott helps volunteers dry the court before his wheelchair tennis match on September 1.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Australia's Dylan Alcott helps volunteers dry the court before his wheelchair tennis match on September 1.
Hide Caption
10 of 53
Brazil&#39;s Michel Gustavo Abraham de Deus competes in the long jump on August 31.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Brazil's Michel Gustavo Abraham de Deus competes in the long jump on August 31.
Hide Caption
11 of 53
Brazil&#39;s Thalita Simplício, left, and Venezuela&#39;s Alejandra Paola Pérez López compete alongside their guides during a 100-meter race on Tuesday, August 31.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Brazil's Thalita Simplício, left, and Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Pérez López compete alongside their guides during a 100-meter race on Tuesday, August 31.
Hide Caption
12 of 53
The United States&#39; Ezra Frech competes in the high jump on August 31.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
The United States' Ezra Frech competes in the high jump on August 31.
Hide Caption
13 of 53
Russia&#39;s Viktoriia Lvova serves a ball during a wheelchair tennis match against Japan&#39;s Momoko Ohtani on Monday, August 30.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Russia's Viktoriia Lvova serves a ball during a wheelchair tennis match against Japan's Momoko Ohtani on Monday, August 30.
Hide Caption
14 of 53
Cuba&#39;s Guillermo Varona Gonzalez competes in the javelin final on August 30.
Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Cuba's Guillermo Varona Gonzalez competes in the javelin final on August 30.
Hide Caption
15 of 53