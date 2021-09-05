As if my family could ever forget 9/11

Opinion by Kimberly Rex

Updated 8:36 AM ET, Sun September 5, 2021

Kimberly Rex with her father, Vincent Litto.
Kimberly Rex with her father, Vincent Litto.

Kimberly Rex is a freelance writer based in Staten Island, New York. Her father, Vincent Litto, was a vice president at Cantor Fitzgerald. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, WIRED, and SELF among others. Follow her on Facebook. The views expressed here are hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN)That plea. That demand. Never Forget. It's not meant for us. Because we can't forget. We are haunted by what we remember, 20 years later and likely 20 years from now.

As if I don't remember the moment I finally knew that my father was never coming home. Or I don't remember the sound of my sister's cries down the hall when that moment came for her. Or the day we told my grandparents that there was no one left to be rescued, that their son was somewhere in that pile of rubble and yet he wasn't there at all. The terrible sound of my grandfather's voice as he sobbed, "My baby. My baby" about his 52-year-old son. The wordless wails my grandmother made as she lay on my sister's shoulder.
    As if each year, when the calendar slowly moves toward September, the little things -- like the slight chill of a fall breeze or the scent of the leaves at my feet -- don't settle in my stomach, hard and knotted. As if my body doesn't remember. Muscle memory of grief.
      As if I can't still hear the radio DJ, yelling in horror when the second plane hit. As if I don't remember swerving my car off the busy street, climbing out on shaky ground, wanting only to bend over and purge, to get the feeling out of me and rid myself of what it would do.
        As if I don't remember the way the house was flooded with people. How some swept through the door with a purpose and others dragged their feet, reality already setting into their eyes and sagging mouths.
        As if I could forget how small my mother looked in their bed that night, drugged into sleep after hours of agony, curled up like a tiny fetus, lost in the vast bed he'd slept in just the night before.
          How easy the tears fell, how I'd never cried so seamlessly before, without pause and without words, only the salty water sliding down my cheeks, while I prayed it was all for naught, that he'd be home before my next lament.
          As if a year later, I didn't feel my father in my bones as I stepped onto Ground Zero. As if it didn't feel as though every soul that died there, that every bit of pain and horror they faced and every word they wanted to say before they died, was in the wind itself, thrashing and whirling, wrapping itself around us and inside us.
          As if I could ever forget the way it felt to feel them inside me.
          The annual Tribute in Light is seen Friday night from the National 9/11 Memorial in New York.
          The annual Tribute in Light is seen Friday night from the National 9/11 Memorial in New York.
          People attend a memorial ceremony Friday that paid tribute to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.
          People attend a memorial ceremony Friday that paid tribute to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.
          Keith Gadson plays a tune on his keyboard to honor the lives lost 19 years ago.
          Keith Gadson plays a tune on his keyboard to honor the lives lost 19 years ago.
          People visit the National 9/11 Memorial.
          People visit the National 9/11 Memorial.
          Firefighters prepare to march near the World Trade Center.
          Firefighters prepare to march near the World Trade Center.
          A person records video of Vice President Mike Pence and Pence&#39;s wife, Karen, as they attend a memorial service in New York&#39;s Zuccotti Park. The vice president shared a prayer from Psalm 23:1-6, and his wife read a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes.
          A person records video of Vice President Mike Pence and Pence's wife, Karen, as they attend a memorial service in New York's Zuccotti Park. The vice president shared a prayer from Psalm 23:1-6, and his wife read a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes.
          Standing on the perimeter of the 9/11 Memorial, Laura Puerta cries as she thinks about her boyfriend who was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
          Standing on the perimeter of the 9/11 Memorial, Laura Puerta cries as she thinks about her boyfriend who was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
          Firefighters from outside New York City gather to honor the victims.
          Firefighters from outside New York City gather to honor the victims.
          The World Trade Center towers are seen on a man&#39;s T-shirt in the crowd.
          The World Trade Center towers are seen on a man's T-shirt in the crowd.
          A firefighter bugler practices prior to the start of the Tunnel to Towers ceremony.
          A firefighter bugler practices prior to the start of the Tunnel to Towers ceremony.
          Family members of 9/11 victims gather at the ceremony in Zuccotti Park.
          Family members of 9/11 victims gather at the ceremony in Zuccotti Park.
          People stand in front of artwork commemorating 9/11.
          People stand in front of artwork commemorating 9/11.
          Diane Massaroli holds photos of her husband who was killed in the attack. Michael Massaroli was 38. He was a vice president at a financial services company, and he worked on the 101st floor of the original One World Trade Center.
          Diane Massaroli holds photos of her husband who was killed in the attack. Michael Massaroli was 38. He was a vice president at a financial services company, and he worked on the 101st floor of the original One World Trade Center.
          Preparations are made before that start of the Tunnel to Towers ceremony. At left, a firefighter steam-presses a flag. At center, a man tests the sound system while another man next to him cleans the glass where the vice president and his wife would speak.
          Preparations are made before that start of the Tunnel to Towers ceremony. At left, a firefighter steam-presses a flag. At center, a man tests the sound system while another man next to him cleans the glass where the vice president and his wife would speak.