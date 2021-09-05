Kimberly Rex is a freelance writer based in Staten Island, New York. Her father, Vincent Litto, was a vice president at Cantor Fitzgerald. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, WIRED, and SELF among others. Follow her on Facebook. The views expressed here are hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) That plea. That demand. Never Forget. It's not meant for us. Because we can't forget. We are haunted by what we remember, 20 years later and likely 20 years from now.

As if I don't remember the moment I finally knew that my father was never coming home. Or I don't remember the sound of my sister's cries down the hall when that moment came for her. Or the day we told my grandparents that there was no one left to be rescued, that their son was somewhere in that pile of rubble and yet he wasn't there at all. The terrible sound of my grandfather's voice as he sobbed, "My baby. My baby" about his 52-year-old son. The wordless wails my grandmother made as she lay on my sister's shoulder.

As if each year, when the calendar slowly moves toward September, the little things -- like the slight chill of a fall breeze or the scent of the leaves at my feet -- don't settle in my stomach, hard and knotted. As if my body doesn't remember. Muscle memory of grief.

