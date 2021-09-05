Sign up to get our new weekly column as a newsletter. We're looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

(CNN) "A man can be destroyed but not defeated," wrote Ernest Hemingway in his 1952 novella, "The Old Man and the Sea" -- words spoken by protagonist Santiago, the "old man" whose punishing experiences at sea embody the noble suffering his words imply.

President Gerald R. Ford cited Hemingway in a 2000 letter he sent to a member of the Fall of Saigon Marines Association -- a group whose website says its "members consist of United States Marines serving at US missions in the Republic of Vietnam during the spring of 1975," when the city fell, on April 30, 1975.

Ford also nodded to T.S. Eliot's "The Waste Land": "April 1975 was indeed the cruelest month. The passage of time has not dulled the ache of those days, the saddest of my public life."

As America completed its tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan this week, with Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division as the last man out -- lifting off in a C-17 cargo plane at Kabul -- some drew comparisons between Saigon 1975 and Kabul 2021. And one could easily wonder to whose words, years from now, President Joe Biden might turn to describe his feelings.

Aaron David Miller. The President's resolute words were "not directed at allies, adversaries or even Afghans -- but at the American public," whose trust in Biden is waning. His approval rating For now, it was remarks to the nation on Tuesday afternoon, imperfect but "powerful and evocative" in their certitude, wroteThe President's resolute words were "not directed at allies, adversaries or even Afghans -- but at the American public," whose trust in Biden is waning. His approval rating stands at 44% , according to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll; while a majority of Americans agree with the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, that same poll says fewer than 3 in 10 approve of how Biden's handled it.