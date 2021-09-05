Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN)The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away.
"Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers is suspended," CONMEBOL -- South America's soccer governing body -- announced via Twitter.
CONMEBOL continued, "The referee and the match delegate will raise a report to FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow. These proceedings will abide adhere to current regulations. The World Cup qualifiers are a FIFA competition. Every decision concerning this organization and its development are of the exclusive authority of that institution."
According to the Premier Sports 1 broadcast, four Argentinian soccer players broke Covid-19 quarantine rules.
