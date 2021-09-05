Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away.

"Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers is suspended," CONMEBOL -- South America's soccer governing body -- announced via Twitter

CONMEBOL continued, "The referee and the match delegate will raise a report to FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow. These proceedings will abide adhere to current regulations. The World Cup qualifiers are a FIFA competition. Every decision concerning this organization and its development are of the exclusive authority of that institution."

An employee of Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) argues with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Marcos Acuna. The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was halted shortly after kick-off on Sunday as controversy over Covid-19 protocols erupted.

According to the Premier Sports 1 broadcast, four Argentinian soccer players broke Covid-19 quarantine rules.

