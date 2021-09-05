Taiwan scrambles jets against renewed Chinese military activity

Taipei (Reuters) Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday against renewed Chinese military activity, with its Defense Ministry reporting that 19 aircraft including nuclear-capable bombers had flown into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, often in the southwestern part of its air defense zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

The latest Chinese mission involved 10 J-16 and four Su-30 fighters, as well as four H-6 bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons, and an anti-submarine aircraft, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.

Taiwanese combat aircraft were dispatched to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, the ministry said.

The Chinese aircraft flew in an area closer to the Chinese than Taiwanese coast, roughly northeast of the Pratas, according to a map provided by Taiwan's Defense Ministry.

