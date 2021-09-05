Former South African President Zuma released from prison on medical parole

Johannesburg (CNN) Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been released from prison on medical parole due to ill health, the government's correctional services department said Sunday.

Zuma, 79, has been serving a 15-month prison sentence since July for contempt of court after defying a summons to appear at an inquiry into corruption during his time in office.

"Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires," South Africa's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said in a statement on Sunday.

Last month, Zuma was admitted to an outside hospital where he underwent surgeries for an undisclosed ailment, according to prison authorities.

The DCS said it was "impelled" to grant Zuma medical parole after receiving a medical report.

