(CNN) A Guinean military officer broadcast a statement Sunday announcing that Guinea's Constitution has been dissolved in an apparent coup.

"We will no longer entrust politics to a man. We will entrust it to the people. We come only for that; it is the duty of a soldier, to save the country," Guinean army officer Mamady Doumbouya says in the video.

An adviser to President Alpha Conde told CNN that Conde is under arrest and that a coup has taken place in the West African country.

It was not immediately unclear where Conde is.

In the video, Doumbouya -- wearing a special forces uniform -- says that they have arrested Conde, suspended the constitution, the government and all other institutions. He also announced the closing of land and air borders. The video has been widely circulated and reported by local media.

Read More