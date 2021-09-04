Explore some of the best wildlife photography of the year

Norwegian photographer Audun Rikardsen's image of a slick of dead and dying herrings was used as evidence in a court case against the owner of a fishing boat.
US photographer Jonny Armstrong captured this fox searching for salmon carcasses in Alaska.
Spanish photographer Sergio Marijuán took this photo of an Iberian lynx in the doorway of an abandoned hayloft in the Sierra Morena.
This image of a lioness dripping with bright red blood was taken by British photographer Lara Jackson in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.
Mangrove swamps provide a buffer between Kakinada city and the sea in Andhra Pradesh, India, as shot by Indian photographer Rakesh Pulapa.
French photographer Laurent Ballesta found thousands of narwhal shrimp in deep water in the French Mediterranean.
Wei Fu, from Thailand, captured this struggle between a golden tree snake and a red-spotted tokay gecko.
Sri Lankan-Australian photographer Buddhilini de Soyza feared these male cheetahs wouldn't make it out of a flooded river in Masai Mara, Kenya.
An Apollo butterfly lands on an oxeye daisy in the Haut-Jura Regional Nature Park, eastern France, as shot by French photographer Emelin Dupieux.
US photographer Jack Zhi shot this image of a young white-tailed kite taking a live mouse from its father in mid-air.
Romanian photographer Gheorghe Popa took this shot of a small river in the Apuseni Mountains which has taken on these vivid colors due to toxic waste from a nearby mine.
Sri Lankan photographer Gagana Mendis Wickramasinghe's image shows a male rose-ringed parakeet feeding three chicks.
Spanish photographer Jaime Culebras spotted this tarantula hawk wasp dragging a tarantula up his fridge in Quito, Ecuador.
German-Australian photographer Juergen Freund took this photo of ghost fungus after monsoon rains near his home in Queensland, Australia.