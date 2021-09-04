Explore some of the best wildlife photography of the year

Photos: Norwegian photographer Audun Rikardsen's image of a slick of dead and dying herrings was used as evidence in a court case against the owner of a fishing boat. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: US photographer Jonny Armstrong captured this fox searching for salmon carcasses in Alaska. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Spanish photographer Sergio Marijuán took this photo of an Iberian lynx in the doorway of an abandoned hayloft in the Sierra Morena. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: This image of a lioness dripping with bright red blood was taken by British photographer Lara Jackson in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Mangrove swamps provide a buffer between Kakinada city and the sea in Andhra Pradesh, India, as shot by Indian photographer Rakesh Pulapa. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: French photographer Laurent Ballesta found thousands of narwhal shrimp in deep water in the French Mediterranean. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: Wei Fu, from Thailand, captured this struggle between a golden tree snake and a red-spotted tokay gecko. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: Sri Lankan-Australian photographer Buddhilini de Soyza feared these male cheetahs wouldn't make it out of a flooded river in Masai Mara, Kenya. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: An Apollo butterfly lands on an oxeye daisy in the Haut-Jura Regional Nature Park, eastern France, as shot by French photographer Emelin Dupieux. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: US photographer Jack Zhi shot this image of a young white-tailed kite taking a live mouse from its father in mid-air. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: Romanian photographer Gheorghe Popa took this shot of a small river in the Apuseni Mountains which has taken on these vivid colors due to toxic waste from a nearby mine. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: Sri Lankan photographer Gagana Mendis Wickramasinghe's image shows a male rose-ringed parakeet feeding three chicks. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: Spanish photographer Jaime Culebras spotted this tarantula hawk wasp dragging a tarantula up his fridge in Quito, Ecuador. Hide Caption 13 of 15