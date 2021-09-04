Former NFL player Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

(CNN) Former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Tunch Ilkin has died, according to a statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II. He was 63.

Ilkin was a two-time NFL Pro Bowl player, the statement said.

"His passion for the game of football was evident in his everyday life," Rooney said. "As a player, he fought his way through tough times of being cut and injured but continued to make an impact as a leader of our offensive line and made two Pro Bowls."

Ilkin looks on from the sideline during an NFL game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1989 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ilkin was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease in 2020.

The disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- or more commonly ALS -- is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that make the muscles of both the upper and lower body work. Those nerve cells lose their ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which leads to paralysis and death.

