Former NFL player Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

(CNN) Former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Tunch Ilkin has died, according to a statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II. He was 63.

Ilkin was a two-time NFL Pro Bowl player, the statement said.

"His passion for the game of football was evident in his everyday life," Rooney said. "As a player, he fought his way through tough times of being cut and injured but continued to make an impact as a leader of our offensive line and made two Pro Bowls."

Ilkin looks on from the sideline during an NFL game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1989 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born in Istanbul before emigrating two years later to the United States with his parents, Ilkin became the first person born in Turkey to play in the NFL, according to a statement from the Steelers.

He played for the team for 13 years and then one season with the Green Bay Packers in 1993, according to the statement. Between 1989 and 1994, Ilkin served as vice president of the NFL Players Association.

