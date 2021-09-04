Three people, including a student, were shot on Towson University campus

(CNN) Three people, including a student, were shot on the campus of Towson University in Maryland early Saturday, according to the school and Baltimore County Police.

"Towson University's Office of Public Safety continues to work closely with Baltimore County Police to learn more as the investigation into this incident continues," the school's statement said. All students were urged to stay away from the academic part of campus while police investigate.

A road race scheduled for the area this morning was rerouted due to the police activity, police said

Towson University will make counseling and support services available to students, and residence hall staff will be on standby to "provide support for residential students," a post on Twitter said.

CNN has reached out to the Baltimore County Police Department and Towson University for additional details.