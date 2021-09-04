Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin to miss game after breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis

By David Williams and Wayne Sterling, CNN

Updated 12:24 PM ET, Sat September 4, 2021

University of Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin says he&#39;s tested positive for Covid-19.
University of Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin says he's tested positive for Covid-19.

(CNN)Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin won't be on the field for his team's season opener on Monday night after testing positive with a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

Kiffin confirmed on Saturday in a statement on Twitter that he would not be traveling with his team to Atlanta for the game.
States making up the SEC have low vaccination rates, but stadiums will be at 100% capacity as college football kicks off this weekend
States making up the SEC have low vaccination rates, but stadiums will be at 100% capacity as college football kicks off this weekend
"I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I'm relieved that I did," Kiffin wrote.
      "I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise."
        In an interview with ESPN on Saturday, Kiffin said that he started feeling symptoms about 48 hours earlier and then took a rapid test and another test.
          Read More
          He told ESPN that it was disappointing because he is fully vaccinated and "don't go anywhere but the office and home."
          Last month, the University of Mississippi said 100% of the team is fully vaccinated.
            "Had we not been, we'd have a lot of close contacts shut down and not playing in this game, including our quarterback. Obviously, I'm near him all day long," Kiffin told ESPN.
            Ole Miss is scheduled to play the Louisville Cardinals on Monday night.