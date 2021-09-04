13 injured, including 4-year-old, in at least 9 Chicago shootings overnight

(CNN) At least 13 people were injured in nine shootings overnight in Chicago, according to police.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot twice in the head Friday night while inside a home on South Ellis Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said on its website. The bullets were fired from outside the home and came in through a window.

There were no witnesses, police said.

In the largest shooting reported, two men and three women were in a large crowd on South Tripp Avenue when they were shot around midnight by someone inside a black, four-door Nissan, according to police.

The men, ages 22 and 37, and one woman, 34, were taken to the hospital by fire department officials. Two women were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, police said.

